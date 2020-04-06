HUSKY-HONDA 500 2-STROKE VIDEO

Jonny Weisman at the Ride Shop put together one of the most incredible projects that we’ve featured in recent years. The end result is a modern Husqvarna chassis with an electric-start Honda CR500R two-stroke motor. Unlike many 500cc two-stroke hybrids, this one is so well assembled it could pass for a production bike. Weisman did the suspension himself and the Scalvini pipe just adds to its status as a work of art. You can read a Behind The Build feature about the Ride Shop Husky 500 by clicking here.
