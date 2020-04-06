125CC VIDEO GOLD: TWO-STROKE THEATER

Welcome to our newest website feature Two-Stroke Theater where it’s all 2-Strokes all the time! This week we are taking a look back at our 125cc Motocross Shootout. Enjoy an individual test video on the Yamaha YZ125, Husky TC125, TM125 and the KTM125 SX. We didn’t stop there the full length shootout video featuring them all going head-to-head is also in this post. Check out the link at the bottom of this post to an insane KTM125 project by our sister publication Motocross Action Magazine .

If you like small-bore two-strokes check out this build from our sister publication Motocross Action Magazine. Click the image below to see it in action!