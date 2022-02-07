HONDA REDMOTO CRF300RX: DB OFF-ROAD VIDEO SERIES

The RedMoto 300RX is, basically a Honda CRF250RX modified for off-road use by the Italian Honda Importer. The bike is sold in the U.S. on an a la carte basis by Checkpoint Offroad. In other words, you go to your Honda dealer and walk out with a new CRF250RX, then you give it the RedMoto treatment yourself. Matt Stavish is a Minnesota off-road legend, with decades of ISDE and National Enduro experience. He decided the brand new 2022 Honda CRF250RX was the perfect platform to showcase RedMoto’s hardware. We got to ride it for a day before it was off to South Carolina for the first National Enduro of the year.