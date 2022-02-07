2022 AMA NATIONAL ENDURO ROUND 1: SUMTER RACE REPORT

Steward Baylor started off the 2022 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series in the best possible way by winning the opening round of the series in Sumter, South Carolina. The AmPro Yamaha rider won three of six tests, finishing 32 seconds ahead of Coastal Racing GasGas’ Ryder Lafferty.

FMF/KTM’s Josh Toth was third, 28 seconds behind Lafferty.

Rain leading up to the event left Sumter’s sandy soil in prime condition for racing, as nearly 1000 riders took to the 62-mile event, despite frigid temperatures and brisk-winds dominating the weekend.

After winning test one, Baylor struggled with lappers during the second, third and fourth tests, but finished off the event with two strong test wins to seal the victory.

“I feel really comfortable in these conditions. We had a really good setup for the conditions and I had very few mistakes,” said the five-time National Enduro Champion. “The only frustrating thing was dealing with lappers. This is always a really tough race with lappers, depending on when you catch them and how you can get around them efficiently without tangling with anybody. I think it was tough for everybody. When you catch somebody at the wrong time it could go your way or the opposite way.”

Baylor turned in a mostly mistake-free race, except for back-to-back mishaps in test two.

“That was probably the most I struggled all day,” added Baylor. “Aside from that, it was just a really smooth day. I picked up the pace a bit in the last two tests and just nailed my marks and tried to do everything that I knew that I need to do to win. That’s what we did.”

Lafferty turned a few heads with his runner-up finish. The New Jersey-native won the third test of the day after finishing second in the previous test, although he ran mostly under the radar since he started on row 41, and it was test four before Baylor and the rest of the top five even knew he was in the mix.

“I’ve been in Florida training and it’s been going good, so the sand riding paid off for me,” said Lafferty. “I got into it with some lappers a couple times and lost some time in the fourth test, I believe. Other than that, it was a pretty good day.”

Toth suffered injuries at the opening rounds of the series in 2020 and 2021, so he couldn’t be faulted if he was riding with some caution at this year’s opener. Despite playing it somewhat safe, the Connecticut rider still landed on the podium with a third-place finish.

“I came in healthy and got out healthy, so, I’m stoked on it,” said Toth. “Overall, the day was good. The track was much rougher than last year, but overall, a typical Sumter. A bit rougher, but it was a good day. Get out of here healthy with a third.”

Craig DeLong led a Husqvarna conga line in fourth, fifth and sixth, with teammates Thad DuVall and Trevor Bollinger finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.

“I started slow and it took me two tests to make a few changes back to what I ended the year with. I did that, and then I started to kind of get in the mix,” said DeLong. “As the day went on, I felt better and better. Happy how it ended, but a little disappointed how it started.”

Despite having an issue with his rear brakes in the first test, Duvall look solid en route to fifth.

“I’m just excited to be back in the National Enduros,” said DuVall. “I had a lot of fun. I enjoy getting a little sketchy between some tight trees. It’s fun. I feel like the National Enduros make me a little better rider. Keep me really crisp and get that sprint speed. I felt good all day.”

Bollinger struggled early but won a test and finished second in another.

“I started off a little slow and then kind of found my groove there in the middle,” said Bollinger. “I was making mistakes and still I won that test and got second in the other one, so I tried to smooth out a little bit and I don’t know if I just took it too easy or whatever. It was good progress from last year.”

FMF/KTM’s Ben Kelley was smooth but just a little off his normal pace.

“The National Enduros are always rough on the body, smashing off the trees when you don’t know what’s coming, so I’m happy to come away unscathed, though just a little beat up,” said Kelley. “I’m just happy and excited to be back racing. I enjoyed it and that’s what I was trying to do, have some fun and do the best I could.”

Grant Baylor returned to the series on an FXR-backed GasGas and finished eighth, while AmPro Yamaha’s Mike Witkowski made a rare National Enduro appearance and finished ninth.

Five-time National Enduro Champion Russell Bobbitt made a surprise appearance at Sumter and came away with 10th overall on his Gnarly Routes KTM. Russ came out of retirement in 2019 and won the Sumter event, so no one was counting him out of this year’s race.