A CLOSER LOOK AT THE ‘EXCITING’ FIM HUNGARIAN SUPERENDURO

The Hungarian SuperEnduro is a contender for ‘round of the year’. The three top-class heats were hotly contested, and this was made clear from the first race onwards. It was Colton Haaker (USA-Husqvarna) who got off to a thunderous start, but an incident involving Jonny Walker (GBR-Beta) and Taddy Blazusiak (POL-GasGas) on a concrete block brought out the red flag.

When the race restarted it was the Pole who grabbed the first holeshot of the evening. The factory Gas Gas rider managed to keep red plate holder Billy Bolt (GBR-Husqvarna) at bay. Taddy was pushing hard out front when he began to get ‘arm pump’. Bolt, however, made several mistakes and was forced to settle for 2nd. Walker was 3rd.

In the second Prestige race of the night, which always begins with a ‘reverse grid’, it was Will Hoare (GBR-Gas Gas) who snatched the holeshot. But by the end of the first lap, Cody Webb was in the lead, but a crash on the same tricky concrete block, Webb got his leg caught between the rear mud guard and the wheel of Billy Bolt’s Husqvarna, and he was dragged along the track for a couple of metres. Thankfully the incident looked much more scary than it was damaging.

Webb remounted to finish this race in a distant 6th place, one lap behind the leaders. Out front the race was led by Taddy Blazusiak who was feeling great on his Gas Gas, but he was nevertheless overtaken by a boosted Billy Bolt who emphatically took over the lead on the 4th lap. The six-time World Champion then had to turn his attention to fighting off Jonny Walker and keeping 2nd place. The Brit lost out on the position by just fractions of a second.

The final race of the night left the crowd on the edge of their seats. It kicked off with a nasty crash from Taddy as he tried for the holeshot. Despite the heavy fall at the first corner, the SuperEnduro legend recovered his senses quickly and got back on his bike to pursue a leading quartet made up of Bolt, Walker, Haaker and Webb. Colton Haaker was determined to grab 2nd position and Jonny Walker, despite his earlier injury, kept fighting until the chequered flag in order to hold a place on the podium. Bolt won, Haaker was next followed by Walker.