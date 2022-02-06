LAST DOG STANDING BROADCAST ON MAV TV

Las Dog Standing will be broadcast this Sunday on MAV TV. The event was filmed at Glen Helen Raceway and the Dirt Bike staff was on hand with the producers to help make the show as good as possible. Check it out!

Upcoming Shows

All showtimes are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Subject to change without notice.

Sunday, February 6 at 2:00pm EST

Last Dog Standing: 2021 – Last Dog Two – Glen Helen Raceway – Glen Helen, CA

TVPG / 1 hours

Sunday, February 13 at 2:00pm EST

TVPG / 1 hours

Sunday, February 20 at 2:00pm EST

Last Dog Standing: 2021 – Finale – Glen Helen Raceway – Glen Helen, CA

TVPG / 1 hours