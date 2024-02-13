FUEL INJECTED HUSQVARNA TE500I BY MX SKILL SHACK : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

Today’s Dirt Bike Magazine Two-Stroke Tuesday features a unique off-road machine built by MX Skill Shack, which is a new company formed Charles Lytle of mXrevival & Tony Jeske of Elite Moto Factory. They like to consider this monster TE500i customer project our “soft opening”, as it’s the very first project of their new educational & MX bike giveaway company completed. More on that later… Below is an inside look at the build with words from the builders themselves:

This fuel injected 500 project started with an amazing Customer’s 2021 TE300i, which was already dripping with off-road tech & certainly had a look that would make a guy do a double take! This trail weapon was already sporting tons of CMT carbon fiber, Trail TechPro GPS, Fastway EXT pegs (amongst other things), Two Stroke Performance cylinder head & optimized mapping. Needless to say – It was already pretty dialed!

After a few previous “500cc mXrevival Giveaway Bike Builds”, our TE300i owner Chris Terry had seen enough. Chris gave MX Skill Shack with a vision to transplant one of BRC Racing’s 500cc, counter-balanced engines into his TE300i chassis. No problem – we love this stuff!

We started out by hitting up our guy Riley Will, owner of BRC Racing, for a complete 500cc engine package. These engines are STOUT and slam every bit of Two Stroke tech a pair of nerds like Charles & Tony (us) could ever ask for in an engine package.

Features like electric start, counter-balancer, exhaust valve and in some cases a dual map ignition all grace these BRC Engine Packages. They even come with a complete exhaust system!

In our case, we’re also spoiled with fuel injection, and these engines utilize a lot of what’s already good about the donor bike it’s going into – the already TPI injected TE300i in this case.

It’s safe to say that the Big Bore crowd has never had it better!

The project is pretty straight forward.

You take a good donor bike, buy yourself a BRC Engine, and transfer the transmission from said-good donor into your new BRC cases, along with the included billet crank, piston of choice, and a few other BRC supplied goodies. But we didn’t stop there… Chris has GOOD TASTE and clearly likes a high end product or two.

So we hit up Dave Hanson, the new owner of Rocket Exhaust for a one-off, black anodized & carbon fiber equipped silencer – you BRC boys can now cop these too!

Then we stopped by Rekluse Motorsports here in Boise for the all-new EXP 4.0 auto clutch system. As Chris TE300i already had a 3.0 system in it, all you need to do is grab the new 4.0 auto clutch component and swap it it place of the 3.0. Done deal!You may have noticed the boys at Rekluse also did us a solid with the black anodize instead of Rekluse Gray on the clutch cover too.

One more insane component Rekluse sent our way was their all-new rear handbrake system. We’re pretty sure we’re the first riders out there to receive their production unit – and it is so trick.

The front and rear cylinders are machined to perfection, and include all you need to hook up & bleed the system. The front master cylinder is even equipped with an AR-15 style din rail to adjust the final location & placement of the cylinder itself

DeCal Works & MX Plastics killed it with a fresh set of plastic, a custom seat cover, and their new “Heritage” series Husqvarna graphics for the TE500i build.

It was tough to match Chris’ existing and LOUD flo-yellow powder coated spokes. But DeCal has a color called Toxic Neon Green that hit the nail as close as we could get it. Even though it’s the first thing your eyes locked onto when you saw the completed bike – we’ll tell you more about it anyway. The HYGGE (Hue-Guh) handmade conpipe is an absolute staple on our project bikes. Steve at HYGGE sealed this pipe with a high temp ceramic clear coat to keep us riding instead of scrubbing these gorgeus cones with Scotch-Brite.

As you can see, this TE500i is ready for the upcoming Dirt Bike Magazine torture test! So be sure to subscribe to the magazine for a future article, as well as their YouTube & Instagram page for all the behind the scenes stuff you won’t see anywhere else!

2-STROKE THEATER