2024 NATIONAL ENDURO ROUND 1 RACE REPORT : LAFFERTY STRIKES FIRST

Rachel Gutish was second in the Womens Elite class on her new Sherco ride. Gutish was able to grab the first two test wins. Gutish said “Im happy to be on a real enduro bike with a head light and kickstand. I had a pretty smooth day and happy with how I rode.”

Fresh off of two knee surgeries last year was the Womens Elite third place rider Shelby Turner on her new Enduro Engineering GasGas ride. The Canadian rider said she was getting better as the day went on and felt the best at the end of the day.

Top AA rider was Caleb Baltimore on a KTM. Overall A winner was Chase Landers on a KTM. Jacob McPherson was the top B class rider. Brayden Clark on a Kawasaki was the fastest C class rider.

The next stop on the 2024 Red Line Oil AMA National Enduro Series circuit is on April 7 in Forest Hill, LA for the Beta Motorcycles Cajun Classic National Enduro.