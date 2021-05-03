FISCH MOTO SPARK ARRESTOR: PRODUCT TEST

PRODUCT: Fisch Moto, a Canadian company, is offering universal spark arrestors that fit into the end cap of the majority of machines sold with a round tail pipe. The majority are USFS-legal, are made from stainless steel and come in multiple sizes ranging from 19–45mm. They have sizes that fit nearly every current dirt bike.

OUR TAKE: We have been waiting for this! Currently, we need to swap out the entire muffler assembly every time we want to ride in an area where spark arrestors are required. Having the ability to fit a spark arrestor into the standard muffler is finally here. The Fisch Moto SA is sano and impressive, both in fitment and ease of installation. The spark arrestor is held in place with three set screws that claw to the inside of the exhaust outlet. You can install this in less than five minutes with an Allen key and Loctite for the set screws.

The fitment is clean and flush to the point where it looks production. It’s a screen-type unit, so it will require cleaning more often for the two-stroke rider. We did not notice any drop in power, so it has a good, free-flowing screen. This is a great option for a spark arrestor, and at $79, it is a great deal!

Here’s the sizing chart: Go to the website for bike fitment sizes.

—Kit 19 (19.0mm-20.0mm/

0.748”- 0.800”)

—Kit 20 (20.0mm–25.4mm/

0.800”-1.000”)

—Stubby 20 (20.0-25.4mm

/0.800”-1.000”)

—Kit 25 (25.5mm-29.4mm/

1.004”-1.157”)

—Stubby 25 (25.5-29.4mm/

1.004”-1.157”)

—Kit 30 (29.5mm-35.4mm/

1.161”-1.394”)

—Kit 35 (35.5mm-40.4mm/

1.398”-1.591”)

—Kit 40 (40.5mm-45.7mm/

1.596”-1.800”)

PRICE: $79

CONTACT: www.fischmoto.com