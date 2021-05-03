OFF-ROAD TESTING: LEATT MOTO 4.5 X-FLO • OFF-ROAD HOW TO’S •500 EXC-F DUAL SPORT MODS

Our ongoing testing this week includes the 2020 Leatt Moto 4.5 X-Flo jacket, How to get over big logs and the early stages of our KTM 500EXC mods.

We got this in the middle of last year and are still impressed with the design, fit and durability of the product. It’s a super ventilated jacket (via X-Flow front and rear mesh), Spandura stretch panels for comfort and pre-curved arms with zip off sleeves. It has a rear hydration pocket suspension system and has six pockets. We’re big believers in wearing a vest off-road, we like the pockets and the protection if the weather turns ugly. The Leatt Moto 4.5 X-Flow is one of our favorites! We checked on line and it looks like the available colors are very limited. Price: $269.95

•

OFF-ROAD RIDING TIPS: HOW TO GET OVER BIG LOGS

By Ryan Koch

On the trail you are bound to stumble across a number of obstacles and logs are one of them. At some point you will come face to face with one that is very large and possibly well out of your comfort zone with no way around it. The basic log crossing double blip technique will apply to this, but will require much more emphasis on using more clutch and throttle to propel you over the larger log. It is definitely an advanced move, so practice it before engaging any serious downed logs.

•

DUAL SPORT FIDGETING

The Wolfster is loving the new KTM 500EXC and after initial testing and a big ride at the Nevada 200 he’s going into Phase One of his planned mods.