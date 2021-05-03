OFF-ROAD TESTING: LEATT MOTO 4.5 X-FLO • OFF-ROAD HOW TO’S •500 EXC-F DUAL SPORT MODS

Our ongoing testing this week includes the 2020 Leatt Moto 4.5 X-Flo jacket, How 
to get over big logs and the early stages of our KTM 500EXC mods.

 

LEATT MOTO 4.5 X-FLOW JACKET

We got this in the middle of last year and are still impressed with the design, fit and durability of the product.  It’s a super ventilated jacket (via X-Flow front and rear mesh), Spandura stretch panels for comfort and pre-curved arms with zip off sleeves. It has a rear hydration pocket suspension system and has six pockets. We’re big believers in wearing a vest off-road, we like the pockets and the protection if the weather turns ugly. The Leatt Moto 4.5 X-Flow is one of our favorites! We checked on line and it looks like the available colors are very limited. Price: $269.95

For our high desert testing and riding we zip off the sleeves. The Leatt system in its vest form is light weight and comfortable, plus plenty of pockets for the off-road enthusiast,

The Moto 4.5 X-Flow has a nice sized back pocket where you can stuff spare goggles or gloves, and put your sleeves if you zip them off.
The sleeves zip off making it into a nice vest, with really good air flow.

OFF-ROAD RIDING TIPS: HOW TO GET OVER BIG LOGS

By Ryan Koch

On the trail you are bound to stumble across a number of obstacles and logs are one of them. At some point you will come face to face with one that is very large and possibly well out of your comfort zone with no way around it. The basic log crossing double blip technique will apply to this, but will require much more emphasis on using more clutch and throttle to propel you over the larger log. It is definitely an advanced move, so practice it before engaging any serious downed logs.

Coming into the larger log you want to compress your suspension mainly focusing on the front end. When the forks are rebounding you want to pop the clutch and give the throttle the first quick blip to loft the front end into the face of the log, just about halfway up the face of it.
Once the front wheel is “stuffed” into the face of the log, the front fork and shock will then be compressed again and as with the first blip…
When the suspension is rebounding you want to slip the clutch and give the throttle a much “bigger” but controlled burst to get you driving up over the top of the log.
Once the rear tire is tracking over the log you want to back off the throttle and use the clutch to maintain a steady rpm and “hold pressure” on the rear tire.
You’ll want to have your body positioned towards the rear of the bike to maintain traction and hold pressure over the rear tire while going up over the log, but not so far back or you will loop it. If you give the bike too much throttle on the second blip you will want to quickly tap the rear brake while carrying yourself over the log. Practice the technique on smaller obstacles on your ride as this applies to getting over most all obstacles on the trail. The larger ones just require more emphasis on the technique and more courage.

DUAL SPORT FIDGETING

The Wolfster is loving the new KTM 500EXC and after initial testing and a big ride at the Nevada 200 he’s going into Phase One of his planned mods.

The Realtor caught Tom in the act of ditching work and playing with oh-so- competent KTM 500 dual sporter.
The suspension is off and getting shipped to…
Kreft Moto. Their suspension modifications target real world riding , the mods are substantial internally to the fork and  give it superior adjustability and feel. The bottom line is that  they have ‘hit’ the mark with everything that they have setup for us. More when we get our boingers back.
Jeff Slavens sent Webb some SAR rear tail lights and a more compact license plate holder.
Like all things, it never seems easy to just ‘bolt stuff on’. Still, the SAR turn signals had excellent instructions and we took our time making sure to route all the wiring properly.
The new turn signals are very compact.
SAR has a new Flasher that allows you to run LED lights only out back. The biggest drama here was the nest of wiring behind the headlight.
