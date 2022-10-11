FIRST LOOK: TM MOTORCYCLES FOR 2023

TM motorcycles of Italy has released photos and prices of its 2023 models. TM is a small company out of Pesaro that specializes in race bikes. The scope and variety of models that the company produces is incredible. There are two-strokes, four-strokes, motocross bikes, enduro bikes and Supermoto models. All are virtually hand made with aluminum frames. On most models the forks are KYB and the shocks are TM’s in-house brand, which is known as EXT. Most two-stroke models are available with either Keihin carburetors or Transfer Port Fuel Injection. TM’s U.S importer has released pricing for all the 2023 models, although some might be special order.
TM MOTOCROSS TWO-STROKES
TM MX85: $6,895
TM MX100: $6,945
TM MX112: $7,545
TM MX125: $9,195
TM MX144: $9,495
TM MX250 ES: $10,295
TM MX300 ES: $10,395
TM ENDURO TWO-STROKES
TM EN125 Fi: $10,195, TM EN144: $10,395
TM EN144 Fi: $10,695
TM EN250 ES: $10,895
TM EN250 ES Fi: $10,945
TM EN300 ES: $11,145
TM EN300 ES Fi: $11,195.00
TM MX FOUR-STROKES
TM MX250Fi ES: $11,995.00
TM MX300Fi ES: $11,995.00
TM MX450Fi ES: $11,695.00
TM ENDURO FOUR-STROKES
TM EN250Fi Dual Ex: $12,095.00
TM EN300Fi Dual Ex: $12,745.00
TM EN450Fi: $11,895.00
