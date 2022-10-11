FIRST LOOK: TM MOTORCYCLES FOR 2023

TM motorcycles of Italy has released photos and prices of its 2023 models. TM is a small company out of Pesaro that specializes in race bikes. The scope and variety of models that the company produces is incredible. There are two-strokes, four-strokes, motocross bikes, enduro bikes and Supermoto models. All are virtually hand made with aluminum frames. On most models the forks are KYB and the shocks are TM’s in-house brand, which is known as EXT. Most two-stroke models are available with either Keihin carburetors or Transfer Port Fuel Injection. TM’s U.S importer has released pricing for all the 2023 models, although some might be special order.

TM MOTOCROSS TWO-STROKES

TM MX85: $6,895

TM MX100: $6,945

TM MX112: $7,545

TM MX125: $9,195

TM MX144: $9,495

TM MX250 ES: $10,295

TM MX300 ES: $10,395

TM ENDURO TWO-STROKES

TM EN125 Fi: $10,195, TM EN144: $10,395

TM EN144 Fi: $10,695

TM EN250 ES: $10,895

TM EN250 ES Fi: $10,945

TM EN300 ES: $11,145

TM EN300 ES Fi: $11,195.00

TM MX FOUR-STROKES

TM MX250Fi ES: $11,995.00

TM MX300Fi ES: $11,995.00

TM MX450Fi ES: $11,695.00

TM ENDURO FOUR-STROKES

TM EN250Fi Dual Ex: $12,095.00

TM EN300Fi Dual Ex: $12,745.00

TM EN450Fi: $11,895.00