COLT NICHOLS SIGNS WITH FACTORY HONDA FOR 2023

Honda surprised us with this announcement! Colt Nichols to ride 2023 AMA Supercross series aboard a factory HRC CRF450RWE! See the official release from Honda below:

Colt Nichols Signs With Team Honda HRC

Oklahoma native earned the 2021 AMA Supercross 250SX East title

Nichols will campaign the 2023 AMA Supercross series aboard a CRF450RWE

TORRANCE, Calif. (October 11, 2022) – American Honda confirmed today that Colt Nichols will ride with Team Honda HRC in the 2023 AMA Supercross series. Nichols joins Chase Sexton on the factory squad’s premier-class effort aboard a CRF450RWE, with Hunter and Jett Lawrence campaigning the regional 250 classes for the indoor series.

A native of Muskogee, Oklahoma, Nichols has enjoyed many successes as a 250 rider, with highlights including four AMA Supercross 250SX victories and the 2021 250SX East Region title. Now 28, and with eight years of valuable experience at the 250 level, Nichols is ready to step up to the 450 division, and the opening at Team Honda HRC was an attractive destination.

“First and foremost, I’m just thankful and blessed for this opportunity to come about,” Nichols said. “It seemed like a longshot at first, and now for it to actually be real, I couldn’t be happier to be joining such a prestigious team and be on a factory Honda. I’ve always wanted to ride for this team, and they carry a very large and awesome legacy. I hope I can contribute to that, get some good results and help the team in any way I can. Moving to the 450 class and racing the best guys in the world will be fun and very challenging, but I’ve got a great teammate to learn from. I’m really excited to get to work and get this thing going.”

“We’re very happy to welcome Colt to Team Honda HRC,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Sports & Experiential at American Honda. “During our selection process, not a single person had a bad word to say about him. He’s an incredibly talented rider and also just a nice person that we know will be great fit in the team. All of our current riders like Colt and liked the direction. With Colt being good friends with our official test rider Trey Canard, we think there will be a positive energy with everyone, which will lead to great results for the team. We’re happy to give him the 450 opportunity he deserves, and we’re all looking forward to A1.”