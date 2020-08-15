FERRANDIS VICTORIOUS AT LORETTA LYNN’S

The morning’s fastest qualifier, two moto wins and the day’s overall all belong to Dylan Ferrandis as he begins the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as perfectly as you can. Here’s a quick run down of what happened at the Loretta Lynn’s National MX in Hurrican Mills, Tennessee: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s National MX, click here.)
250 Overall
1 Dylan Ferrandis
2 R.J. Hampshire
3 Jeremy Martin
4 Shane McElrath
5 Alex Martin
6 Jett Lawrence
7 Cameron McAdoo
8 Justin Cooper
9 Mason Gonzalez
10 Brandon Hartranft
11 Nick Gaines
12 Derek Drake
13 Carson Mumford
14 Pierce Brown
15 Mitchell Harrison
16 Jo Shimoda
17 Hunter Lawrence
18 Darian Sanayei
19 Jordan Bailey
20 Dilan Schwartz
21 Jerry Robin
22 Stilez Robertson
23 Mathias Jorgensen
24 Austin Root
25 Hardy Munoz
26 Vincent Luhovey
27 Joshua Varize
28 Lane Shaw
29 Martin Castelo
30 Ezra Hastings
31 Joseph Tait
32 Curren Thurman
33 Bryton Carroll
34 Jalek Swoll
35 Lance Kobusch
36 Brandon Yates
37 Carson Brown
38 Derek Kelley
39 Colton Eigenmann
40 Derek Kelley
41 Hayden Hefner
42 Brock Papi
43 Trevor Schmidt
250 Moto One
It was the trio of Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing riders who stepped out front of the first 250 moto at round one of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. As the three shuffled into place, Dylan Ferrandis made his way into the lead and held it for every lap on his way to a dominant victory, almost 20 seconds over Jeremy Martin in second and another 13 seconds to RJ Hampshire in third. Fresh off of a great ride at the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National, Mason Gonzalez found himself with an eighth place finish during his first pro moto. Justin Cooper had some issues, which put him back in 10th. Here are the rest of the results from today’s first moto:
1 Dylan Ferrandis
2 Jeremy Martin
3 R.J. Hampshire
4 Shane McElrath
5 Alex Martin
6 Jett Lawrence
7 Derek Drake
8 Mason Gonzalez
9 Cameron McAdoo
10 Justin Cooper
11 Pierce Brown
12 Carson Mumford
13 Nick Gaines
14 Darian Sanayei
15 Jordan Bailey
16 Brandon Hartranft
17 Jerry Robin
18 Mathias Jorgensen
19 Dilan Schwartz
20 Austin Root
21 Jalek Swoll
22 Hardy Munoz
23 Mitchell Harrison
24 Vincent Luhovey
25 Lane Shaw
26 Joshua Varize
27 Joseph Tait
28 Bryton Carroll
29 Martin Castelo
30 Curren Thurman
31 Ezra Hastings
32 Colton Eigenmann
33 Lance Kobusch
34 Derek Kelley Carson Brown
35 Brandon Yates
36 Jo Shimoda
37 Brock Papi
38 Stilez Robertson
39 Hunter Lawrence
250 Moto Two
Dylan Ferrandis once again went out showed everybody how much he wants to win that 250 championship later this year by dominating in the second moto, as well. The top three stayed the same for the most part, aside from Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire swapping positions. Shane Mcelrath had a few glimmers of hope of landing on the podium, but Martin ultimately defended the position. Here are the rest of the results from the second 250 moto:
1 Dylan Ferrandis
2 RJ Hampshire
3 Jeremy Martin
4 Shane McElrath
5 Alex Martin
6 Cameron Mcadoo
7 Jett Lawrence
8 Justin Cooper
9 Mitchell Harrison
10 Brandon Hartranft
11 Jo Shimoda
12 Mason Gonzales
13 Nick Gaines
14 Hunter Lawrence
15 Carson Mumford
16 Pierce Brown
17 Stilez Robertson
18 Dilan Schwartz
19 Derek Drake
20 Jerry Robin
21 Hardy Munoz
22 Carson Brown
23 Derek Kelley
24 Mathias Jorgensen
25 Vincent Luhovey
26 Ezra Hastings
27 Martin Castelo
28 Joshua Varize
29 Lane Shaw
30 Curren Thurman
31 Joseph Tait
32 Lance Kobusch
33 Bryton Carroll
34 Darian Sanayei
35 Brandon Yates
36 Hayden Hefner
37 Jordan Bailey
38 Trevor Schmidt
39 Austin Root
40 Jalek Swoll
