FERRANDIS VICTORIOUS AT LORETTA LYNN’S

The morning’s fastest qualifier, two moto wins and the day’s overall all belong to Dylan Ferrandis as he begins the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as perfectly as you can. Here’s a quick run down of what happened at the Loretta Lynn’s National MX in Hurrican Mills, Tennessee: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s National MX, click here.)

250 Overall

1 Dylan Ferrandis

2 R.J. Hampshire

3 Jeremy Martin

4 Shane McElrath

5 Alex Martin

6 Jett Lawrence

7 Cameron McAdoo

8 Justin Cooper

9 Mason Gonzalez

10 Brandon Hartranft

11 Nick Gaines

12 Derek Drake

13 Carson Mumford

14 Pierce Brown

15 Mitchell Harrison

16 Jo Shimoda

17 Hunter Lawrence

18 Darian Sanayei

19 Jordan Bailey

20 Dilan Schwartz

21 Jerry Robin

22 Stilez Robertson

23 Mathias Jorgensen

24 Austin Root

25 Hardy Munoz

26 Vincent Luhovey

27 Joshua Varize

28 Lane Shaw

29 Martin Castelo

30 Ezra Hastings

31 Joseph Tait

32 Curren Thurman

33 Bryton Carroll

34 Jalek Swoll

35 Lance Kobusch

36 Brandon Yates

37 Carson Brown

38 Derek Kelley

39 Colton Eigenmann

40 Derek Kelley

41 Hayden Hefner

42 Brock Papi

43 Trevor Schmidt

250 Moto One

It was the trio of Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing riders who stepped out front of the first 250 moto at round one of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. As the three shuffled into place, Dylan Ferrandis made his way into the lead and held it for every lap on his way to a dominant victory, almost 20 seconds over Jeremy Martin in second and another 13 seconds to RJ Hampshire in third. Fresh off of a great ride at the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National, Mason Gonzalez found himself with an eighth place finish during his first pro moto. Justin Cooper had some issues, which put him back in 10th. Here are the rest of the results from today’s first moto:

1 Dylan Ferrandis

2 Jeremy Martin

3 R.J. Hampshire

4 Shane McElrath

5 Alex Martin

6 Jett Lawrence

7 Derek Drake

8 Mason Gonzalez

9 Cameron McAdoo

10 Justin Cooper

11 Pierce Brown

12 Carson Mumford

13 Nick Gaines

14 Darian Sanayei

15 Jordan Bailey

16 Brandon Hartranft

17 Jerry Robin

18 Mathias Jorgensen

19 Dilan Schwartz

20 Austin Root

21 Jalek Swoll

22 Hardy Munoz

23 Mitchell Harrison

24 Vincent Luhovey

25 Lane Shaw

26 Joshua Varize

27 Joseph Tait

28 Bryton Carroll

29 Martin Castelo

30 Curren Thurman

31 Ezra Hastings

32 Colton Eigenmann

33 Lance Kobusch

34 Derek Kelley Carson Brown

35 Brandon Yates

36 Jo Shimoda

37 Brock Papi

38 Stilez Robertson

39 Hunter Lawrence

250 Moto Two

Dylan Ferrandis once again went out showed everybody how much he wants to win that 250 championship later this year by dominating in the second moto, as well. The top three stayed the same for the most part, aside from Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire swapping positions. Shane Mcelrath had a few glimmers of hope of landing on the podium, but Martin ultimately defended the position. Here are the rest of the results from the second 250 moto:

1 Dylan Ferrandis

2 RJ Hampshire

3 Jeremy Martin

4 Shane McElrath

5 Alex Martin

6 Cameron Mcadoo

7 Jett Lawrence

8 Justin Cooper

9 Mitchell Harrison

10 Brandon Hartranft

11 Jo Shimoda

12 Mason Gonzales

13 Nick Gaines

14 Hunter Lawrence

15 Carson Mumford

16 Pierce Brown

17 Stilez Robertson

18 Dilan Schwartz

19 Derek Drake

20 Jerry Robin

21 Hardy Munoz

22 Carson Brown

23 Derek Kelley

24 Mathias Jorgensen

25 Vincent Luhovey

26 Ezra Hastings

27 Martin Castelo

28 Joshua Varize

29 Lane Shaw

30 Curren Thurman

31 Joseph Tait

32 Lance Kobusch

33 Bryton Carroll

34 Darian Sanayei

35 Brandon Yates

36 Hayden Hefner

37 Jordan Bailey

38 Trevor Schmidt

39 Austin Root

40 Jalek Swoll