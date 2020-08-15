2020 LORETTA LYNN’S NATIONAL MX RESULTS: 450 MOTO ONE

JGR Suzuki’s Freddie Noren and Joey Savatgy both launched out of the start of the first 450 moto with Noren just edging Savatgy out for the holeshot. Jason Anderson quickly made his move into the lead, though, and never looked back. Rookie Chase Sexton was making moves early, but a crash put him farther back in the pack where he would end up 13th. Zach Osborne and Justin Barcia both made their ways through the field to move into second and third for the moto, while Eli Tomac uncharacteristically faded backwards to seventh. Here are the rest of the first 450 class moto results: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s National MX, click here.)
450 Moto One
1 Jason Anderson
2 Zach Osborne
3 Justin Barcia
4 Marvin Musquin
5 Cooper Webb
6 Adam Cianciarulo
7 Eli Tomac
8 Blake Baggett
9 Joey Savatgy
10 Benny Bloss
11 Max Anstie
12 Dean Wilson
13 Chase Sexton
14 Christian Craig
15 Broc Tickle
16 Jake Masterpool
17 Justin Bogle
18 Jeremy Smith
19 Henry Miller
20 Ben LaMay
21 Luke Renzland
22 Tyler Bowers
23 Fredrik Noren
24 Coty Schock
25 Dalton Dyer
26 Justin Rodbell
27 Matthew Hubert
28 Cory Carsten
29 Bryce Backaus
30 Adam Enticknap
31 Tj Albright
32 Scott Meshey
33 Tristan Lane
34 Christopher Prebula
35 Jeffrey Walker
36 Nick Fratz-Orr
37 Tristan Lewis
38 Felix Lopez
39 Carson Tickle
40 Alex Ray
Comments are closed.