2020 LORETTA LYNN’S NATIONAL MX RESULTS: 450 MOTO ONE

JGR Suzuki’s Freddie Noren and Joey Savatgy both launched out of the start of the first 450 moto with Noren just edging Savatgy out for the holeshot. Jason Anderson quickly made his move into the lead, though, and never looked back. Rookie Chase Sexton was making moves early, but a crash put him farther back in the pack where he would end up 13th. Zach Osborne and Justin Barcia both made their ways through the field to move into second and third for the moto, while Eli Tomac uncharacteristically faded backwards to seventh. Here are the rest of the first 450 class moto results: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s National MX, click here.)

450 Moto One

1 Jason Anderson

2 Zach Osborne

3 Justin Barcia

4 Marvin Musquin

5 Cooper Webb

6 Adam Cianciarulo

7 Eli Tomac

8 Blake Baggett

9 Joey Savatgy

10 Benny Bloss

11 Max Anstie

12 Dean Wilson

13 Chase Sexton

14 Christian Craig

15 Broc Tickle

16 Jake Masterpool

17 Justin Bogle

18 Jeremy Smith

19 Henry Miller

20 Ben LaMay

21 Luke Renzland

22 Tyler Bowers

23 Fredrik Noren

24 Coty Schock

25 Dalton Dyer

26 Justin Rodbell

27 Matthew Hubert

28 Cory Carsten

29 Bryce Backaus

30 Adam Enticknap

31 Tj Albright

32 Scott Meshey

33 Tristan Lane

34 Christopher Prebula

35 Jeffrey Walker

36 Nick Fratz-Orr

37 Tristan Lewis

38 Felix Lopez

39 Carson Tickle

40 Alex Ray