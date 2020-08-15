OSBORNE ON TOP IN TENNESSEE

Zach Osborne’s 2-1 moto scores earned him the round one overall win and the red plate to start off the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Eli Tomac was able to bounce back from a disappointing seventh in moto one to a second in moto two, while also battling for the win at points. Sexton was also able to turn his day around with a third in moto two, which earned him an eighth overall for the day in his debut. Jason Anderson went from winning the first moto to grabbing sixth in the second, but was still able to grab the final spot on the overall podium. Full overall results are below: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s National MX, click here.)
450 Overall
1 Zach Osborne 2 – 1
2 Jason Anderson 1 – 6
3 Eli Tomac 7 – 2
4 Marvin Musquin 4 – 5
5 Justin Barcia 3 – 7
6 Blake Baggett 8 – 4
7 Cooper Webb 5 – 8
8 Chase Sexton 13 – 3
9 Joey Savatgy 9 – 11
10 Dean Wilson 12 – 9
11 Max Anstie 11 – 10
12 Adam Cianciarulo 6 – 38
13 Broc Tickle 15 – 13
14 Christian Craig 14 – 14
15 Benny Bloss 10 – 37
16 Luke Renzland 21 – 12
17 Jeremy Smith 18 – 16
18 Coty Schock 24 – 15
19 Henry Miller 19 – 18
20 Jake Masterpool 16 – DNS
21 Matthew Hubert 27 – 17
22 Justin Bogle 17 – 40
23 Tyler Bowers 22 – 19
24 Ben LaMay 20 – 20
25 Fredrik Noren 23 – 22
26 Dalton Dyer 25 – 21
27 Justin Rodbell 26 – 23
28 Bryce Backaus 29 – 25
29 Cory Carsten 28 – 28
30 Scott Meshey 32 – 26
31 Adam Enticknap 30 – 29
32 Tristan Lewis 37 – 24
33 Tj Albright 31 – 32
34 Tristan Lane 33 – 31
35 Carson Tickle 39 – 27
36 Christopher Prebula 34 – 34
37 Nick Fratz-Orr 36 – 33
38 Alex Ray 40 – 35
39 Felix Lopez 38 – 39
40 Sam Redman DNS – 30
41 Jeffrey Walker 35 – DNS
42 Jake Masterpool DNS – 36
450 Moto One
JGR Suzuki’s Freddie Noren and Joey Savatgy both launched out of the start of the first 450 moto with Noren just edging Savatgy out for the holeshot. Jason Anderson quickly made his move into the lead, though, and never looked back. Rookie Chase Sexton was making moves early, but a crash put him farther back in the pack where he would end up 13th. Zach Osborne and Justin Barcia both made their ways through the field to move into second and third for the moto, while Eli Tomac uncharacteristically faded backwards to seventh. Here are the rest of the first 450 class moto results:
1 Jason Anderson
2 Zach Osborne
3 Justin Barcia
4 Marvin Musquin
5 Cooper Webb
6 Adam Cianciarulo
7 Eli Tomac
8 Blake Baggett
9 Joey Savatgy
10 Benny Bloss
11 Max Anstie
12 Dean Wilson
13 Chase Sexton
14 Christian Craig
15 Broc Tickle
16 Jake Masterpool
17 Justin Bogle
18 Jeremy Smith
19 Henry Miller
20 Ben LaMay
21 Luke Renzland
22 Tyler Bowers
23 Fredrik Noren
24 Coty Schock
25 Dalton Dyer
26 Justin Rodbell
27 Matthew Hubert
28 Cory Carsten
29 Bryce Backaus
30 Adam Enticknap
31 Tj Albright
32 Scott Meshey
33 Tristan Lane
34 Christopher Prebula
35 Jeffrey Walker
36 Nick Fratz-Orr
37 Tristan Lewis
38 Felix Lopez
39 Carson Tickle
40 Alex Ray
450 Moto Two
Adam Cianciarulo and Zach Osborne got the jump on everybody at the start of the second moto, but it was Cianciarulo who grabbed the early lead. Adam would end up taking a nasty spill off the jump before crossing back over the first turn area which also put him out of the race. Zach would lead from then on, but under pressure from Tomac, Sexton and Baggett right behind him. Here’s how the rest of the field stacked up behind him in the second 450 moto:
1 Zach Osborne
2 Eli Tomac
3 Chase Sexton
4 Blake Baggett
5 Marvin Musquin
6 Jason Anderson
7 Justin Barcia
8 Cooper Webb
9 Dean Wilson
10 Max Anstie
11 Joey Savatgy
12 Luke Renzland
13 Broc Tickle
14 Christian Craig
15 Coty Schock
16 Jeremy Smith
17 Matthew Hubert
18 Henry Miller
19 Tyler Bowers
20 Ben LaMay
21 Dalton Dyer
22 Fredrik Noren
23 Justin Rodbell
24 Tristan Lewis
25 Bryce Backaus
26 Scott Meshey
27 Carson Tickle
28 Cory Carsten
29 Adam Enticknap
30 Sam Redman
31 Tristan Lane
32 Tj Albright
33 Nick Fratz-Orr
34 Christopher Prebula
35 Alex Ray
36 Jake Masterpool
37 Benny Bloss
38 Adam Cianciarulo
39 Felix Lopez
40 Justin Bogle
