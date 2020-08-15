OSBORNE ON TOP IN TENNESSEE

Zach Osborne’s 2-1 moto scores earned him the round one overall win and the red plate to start off the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Eli Tomac was able to bounce back from a disappointing seventh in moto one to a second in moto two, while also battling for the win at points. Sexton was also able to turn his day around with a third in moto two, which earned him an eighth overall for the day in his debut. Jason Anderson went from winning the first moto to grabbing sixth in the second, but was still able to grab the final spot on the overall podium. Full overall results are below: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s National MX, click here.)

450 Overall

1 Zach Osborne 2 – 1

2 Jason Anderson 1 – 6

3 Eli Tomac 7 – 2

4 Marvin Musquin 4 – 5

5 Justin Barcia 3 – 7

6 Blake Baggett 8 – 4

7 Cooper Webb 5 – 8

8 Chase Sexton 13 – 3

9 Joey Savatgy 9 – 11

10 Dean Wilson 12 – 9

11 Max Anstie 11 – 10

12 Adam Cianciarulo 6 – 38

13 Broc Tickle 15 – 13

14 Christian Craig 14 – 14

15 Benny Bloss 10 – 37

16 Luke Renzland 21 – 12

17 Jeremy Smith 18 – 16

18 Coty Schock 24 – 15

19 Henry Miller 19 – 18

20 Jake Masterpool 16 – DNS

21 Matthew Hubert 27 – 17

22 Justin Bogle 17 – 40

23 Tyler Bowers 22 – 19

24 Ben LaMay 20 – 20

25 Fredrik Noren 23 – 22

26 Dalton Dyer 25 – 21

27 Justin Rodbell 26 – 23

28 Bryce Backaus 29 – 25

29 Cory Carsten 28 – 28

30 Scott Meshey 32 – 26

31 Adam Enticknap 30 – 29

32 Tristan Lewis 37 – 24

33 Tj Albright 31 – 32

34 Tristan Lane 33 – 31

35 Carson Tickle 39 – 27

36 Christopher Prebula 34 – 34

37 Nick Fratz-Orr 36 – 33

38 Alex Ray 40 – 35

39 Felix Lopez 38 – 39

40 Sam Redman DNS – 30

41 Jeffrey Walker 35 – DNS

42 Jake Masterpool DNS – 36

450 Moto One

JGR Suzuki’s Freddie Noren and Joey Savatgy both launched out of the start of the first 450 moto with Noren just edging Savatgy out for the holeshot. Jason Anderson quickly made his move into the lead, though, and never looked back. Rookie Chase Sexton was making moves early, but a crash put him farther back in the pack where he would end up 13th. Zach Osborne and Justin Barcia both made their ways through the field to move into second and third for the moto, while Eli Tomac uncharacteristically faded backwards to seventh. Here are the rest of the first 450 class moto results:

1 Jason Anderson

2 Zach Osborne

3 Justin Barcia

4 Marvin Musquin

5 Cooper Webb

6 Adam Cianciarulo

7 Eli Tomac

8 Blake Baggett

9 Joey Savatgy

10 Benny Bloss

11 Max Anstie

12 Dean Wilson

13 Chase Sexton

14 Christian Craig

15 Broc Tickle

16 Jake Masterpool

17 Justin Bogle

18 Jeremy Smith

19 Henry Miller

20 Ben LaMay

21 Luke Renzland

22 Tyler Bowers

23 Fredrik Noren

24 Coty Schock

25 Dalton Dyer

26 Justin Rodbell

27 Matthew Hubert

28 Cory Carsten

29 Bryce Backaus

30 Adam Enticknap

31 Tj Albright

32 Scott Meshey

33 Tristan Lane

34 Christopher Prebula

35 Jeffrey Walker

36 Nick Fratz-Orr

37 Tristan Lewis

38 Felix Lopez

39 Carson Tickle

40 Alex Ray

450 Moto Two

Adam Cianciarulo and Zach Osborne got the jump on everybody at the start of the second moto, but it was Cianciarulo who grabbed the early lead. Adam would end up taking a nasty spill off the jump before crossing back over the first turn area which also put him out of the race. Zach would lead from then on, but under pressure from Tomac, Sexton and Baggett right behind him. Here’s how the rest of the field stacked up behind him in the second 450 moto:

1 Zach Osborne

2 Eli Tomac

3 Chase Sexton

4 Blake Baggett

5 Marvin Musquin

6 Jason Anderson

7 Justin Barcia

8 Cooper Webb

9 Dean Wilson

10 Max Anstie

11 Joey Savatgy

12 Luke Renzland

13 Broc Tickle

14 Christian Craig

15 Coty Schock

16 Jeremy Smith

17 Matthew Hubert

18 Henry Miller

19 Tyler Bowers

20 Ben LaMay

21 Dalton Dyer

22 Fredrik Noren

23 Justin Rodbell

24 Tristan Lewis

25 Bryce Backaus

26 Scott Meshey

27 Carson Tickle

28 Cory Carsten

29 Adam Enticknap

30 Sam Redman

31 Tristan Lane

32 Tj Albright

33 Nick Fratz-Orr

34 Christopher Prebula

35 Alex Ray

36 Jake Masterpool

37 Benny Bloss

38 Adam Cianciarulo

39 Felix Lopez

40 Justin Bogle