DYLAN FERRANDIS WRIST INJURY: OUT FOR 2022 INDY SX

Last weekends Detroit Supercross wasn’t kind to the 450cc at all! In the 450cc main event major players Dylan Ferrandis, Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton all went down hard. Although Anderson, Webb and Sexton are all set to race this weekend, Monster Energy, Star Racing Yamaha rider Dylan Ferrandis will not.

Factory Yamaha racing released the statement below earlier today:

“Star Racing’s @dylanferrandis will be sitting out of this weekend’s Indianapolis @supercrosslive to focus on returning to full fitness from a wrist injury sustained at the previous round in Detroit. An announcement of his return will come at a later date. “

Ferrandis had this to say about his injury:

“Unfortunately I will not line up at Indy this weekend, during the main event in Detroit I took a deep rut on the over on-off jump and landed too short on the front wheel, didn’t crash but my right wrist absorbed all the impact and I had to withdraw from the race, diagnosis show nothing’s broken just bone bruise luckily, but the pain and soreness will not allow me to ride at the level I am suppose to.

It’s been a tough first part of the season so far and I am very frustrated to have not been able to show yet what I am capable of but it’s part of racing, glad I have good team and people around me to be supportive in this difficult time.”