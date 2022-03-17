2022 HUSKY FC250 ROCKSTAR EDITION: FIRST RIDE

The 2022 Husqvarna FC250 Rockstar Edition is out, which means we have a preview of what Husqvarna will be offering for 2023. The bike is completely new–not just relaunched with new bodywork. The motor has a different bore and stroke, larger exhaust valves and a number of new features like Quickshift. The frame still uses steel construction with a central backbone, but the configuration is new, as is the swingarm and even the angle that the motor fits into its cradle. Join us at Glen Helen Raceway for our first ride on the new bike, and check out our experience with the FC450 Rockstar Edition here.
