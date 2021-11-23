DELUCA HUSQVARNA TC85 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we take a look at the father/son project of Johnny Deluca and his son Austin. Austin is making a big step between the 65cc class and the 85cc class, instead of trying to find a new machine the Deluca’s decided to get something a couple years old and personalize it. This 2019 Husqvarna TC85 is almost identical in performance to the 2022 model and now it has a completely customized look thanks to companies like Tusk Powersports, Backyard Designs, ODI, Pro Circuit, Pirelli, Pro X and Moto Hose. Don’t miss the exclusive link to our Kawasaki KX65 project at the bottom of this post in our 2-Stroke Behind The Build section.

They are smiling on the inside! These two where so excited in the studio that this project was complete and it was almost time to ride it.

The Deluca team designed their semi-custom graphics and seat cover themselves on the Backyard Designs website.

ODI supermini specific Flight handlebars and lock-on half waffle grips are used on this build.

Impact wheel sets from Tusk Powersports feature forged 6061 T-6 aluminum hubs anodized Husqvarna blue, black anodized 7050 T-6 aluminum rims 304 stainless spokes, sealed bearings and hard anodized wheel spacers.

Nickel Wurks complete engine fastener kits from Spec-Bolt are designed to offer that factory look at a fraction of the cost. Assemble specifically for each engine the kits come separated and labeled ready for installation.

The Pirelli Scorpion MX32 mini tires are designed using the same technology as their bigger bike tires utilizing a V-shaped block layout for stability under braking and acceleration with a proprietary rubber compound.

The Pro Circuit stainless steel 304 Factory Sound Shorty and works style pipe is stamped with a high quality carbon steel construction with hand welded and pounded seems for increased performance throughout the power-curve.

Pro X Aluminum Rear Sprockets are CNC machined from 7075 T6 aluminum alloy, a base material utilized for its durability. Each sprocket is machined to OEM specifications with specially designed countersunk mounting holes for a flush fit and mud grooves to disperse debris buildup on the teeth to prevent premature wear.

Stay tuned for more on this build.

2-STROKE BEHIND THE BUILD

