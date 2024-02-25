2024 ARLINGTON SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season continues to be unpredictable as AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas hosted round 7 this weekend. Cooper Webb emerged with his second win of the season after holding second place to Jett Lawrence for almost the entire 450 main event. As the race drew to a close, Lawrence fell twice to gift Webb with the win. Second place went to Eli Tomac after an amazing comeback from an early crash. In the second 250 East race of the year, it was a similar story that saw Austin Forkner crash and hand the win to Haiden Deegan. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 HEAT 1
1 Eli Tomac
2 Aaron Plessinger
3 Ken Roczen
4 Chase Sexton
5 Hunter Lawrence
6 Dylan Ferrandis
7 Shane McElrath
8 Justin Hill
9 Vince Friese
10 Robbie Wageman
11 Cade Clason
12 Freddie Noren
13 Kyle Chisholm
14 Jerry Robin
15 Tristan Lane
16 Justin Starling
17 Lane Shaw
18 Tj Albright
19 Luke Kalaitzian
20 Ty Masterpool
450 HEAT 2
1 Jett Lawrence
2 Malcolm Stewart
3 Jason Anderson
4 Cooper Webb
5 Justin Cooper
6 Mitchell Oldenburg
7 Dean Wilson
8 Carson Mumford
9 Benny Bloss
10 Ryan Breece
11 Justin Barcia
12 Jeremy Hand
13 Devin Simonson
14 John Short
15 Grant Harlan
16 Cheyenne Harmon
17 Hunter Schlosser
18 Derek Drake
19 Justin Rodbell
20 Mitchell Harrison
450 MAIN
1 Cooper Webb
2 Eli Tomac
3 Aaron Plessinger
4 Jett Lawrence
5 Hunter Lawrence
6 Chase Sexton
7 Justin Cooper
8 Ken Roczen
9 Malcolm Stewart
10 Jason Anderson
11 Vince Friese
12 Mitchell Oldenburg
13 Dean Wilson
14 Justin Barcia
15 Shane McElrath
16 Justin Hill
17 Benny Bloss
18 Ryan Breece
19 Carson Mumford
20 Jerry Robin
21 Robbie Wageman
22 Dylan Ferrandis
450 POINTS AFTER 7 ROUNDS
1 Jett Lawrence 135
2 Cooper Webb 132
3 Aaron Plessinger 128
4 Chase Sexton 127
5 Eli Tomac 122
6 Jason Anderson 118
7 Ken Roczen 116
8 Dylan Ferrandis 93
9 Hunter Lawrence 86
10 Justin Cooper 75
11 Justin Barcia 71
12 Malcolm Stewart 64
13 Shane McElrath 56
14 Jorge Prado 45
15 Dean Wilson 44
16 Christian Craig 39
17 Adam Cianciarulo 33
18 Justin Hill 29
19 Vince Friese 26
20 Derek Drake 25
250 HEAT 1
1 Austin Forkner
2 Max Anstie
3 Haiden Deegan
4 Guillem Farres
5 Jalek Swoll
6 Coty Schock
7 Henry Miller
8 Ryder Floyd
9 Michael Hicks
10 Izaih Clark
11 Jack Rogers
12 Bryton Carroll
13 Mitchell Zaremba
14 Preston Kilroy
15 Preston Boespflug
16 Bryce Shelly
17 Jorgen-Matthias Talvi
18 Tyler Gibbs
19 Marcus Phelps
20 Hunter Cross
250 EAST HEAT 2
1 Cameron Mcadoo
2 Nicholas Romano
3 Seth Hammaker
4 Chance Hymas
5 Tom Vialle
6 Pierce Brown
7 Marshal Weltin
8 Lorenzo Locurcio
9 Gage Linville
10 Brock Papi
11 Hardy Munoz
12 Dominique Thury
13 Jace Kessler
14 Daxton Bennick
15 Gage Stine
16 Garrett Hoffman
17 Logan Leitzel
18 Logan Boye
19 Cole Bradford
20 Luca Marsalisi
250 EAST MAIN
1 Haiden Deegan
2 Cameron Mcadoo
3 Tom Vialle
4 Seth Hammaker
5 Pierce Brown
6 Max Anstie
7 Chance Hymas
8 Coty Schock
9 Guillem Farres
10 Daxton Bennick
11 Henry Miller
12 Nicholas Romano
13 Marshal Weltin
14 Lorenzo Locurcio
15 Gage Linville
16 Ryder Floyd
17 Izaih Clark
18 Michael Hicks
19 Brock Papi
20 Austin Forkner
21 Hardy Munoz
22 Jalek Swoll
250 EAST POINTS AFTER ROUND 2
1 Max Anstie 38
2 Pierce Brown 34
3 Daxton Bennick 32
4 Coty Schock 32
5 Haiden Deegan 31
6 Cameron Mcadoo 29
7 Austin Forkner 27
8 Chance Hymas 27
9 Guillem Farres 27
10 Henry Miller 26
11 Tom Vialle 24
12 Marshal Weltin 22
13 Seth Hammaker 19
14 Nicholas Romano 18
15 Jalek Swoll 16
16 Gage Linville 12
17 Trevor Colip 11
18 Luca Marsalisi 10
19 Preston Boespflug 9
20 Lorenzo Locurcio 8
