2024 ARLINGTON SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season continues to be unpredictable as AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas hosted round 7 this weekend. Cooper Webb emerged with his second win of the season after holding second place to Jett Lawrence for almost the entire 450 main event. As the race drew to a close, Lawrence fell twice to gift Webb with the win. Second place went to Eli Tomac after an amazing comeback from an early crash. In the second 250 East race of the year, it was a similar story that saw Austin Forkner crash and hand the win to Haiden Deegan. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT 1

1 Eli Tomac

2 Aaron Plessinger

3 Ken Roczen

4 Chase Sexton

5 Hunter Lawrence

6 Dylan Ferrandis

7 Shane McElrath

8 Justin Hill

9 Vince Friese

10 Robbie Wageman

11 Cade Clason

12 Freddie Noren

13 Kyle Chisholm

14 Jerry Robin

15 Tristan Lane

16 Justin Starling

17 Lane Shaw

18 Tj Albright

19 Luke Kalaitzian

20 Ty Masterpool

450 HEAT 2

1 Jett Lawrence

2 Malcolm Stewart

3 Jason Anderson

4 Cooper Webb

5 Justin Cooper

6 Mitchell Oldenburg

7 Dean Wilson

8 Carson Mumford

9 Benny Bloss

10 Ryan Breece

11 Justin Barcia

12 Jeremy Hand

13 Devin Simonson

14 John Short

15 Grant Harlan

16 Cheyenne Harmon

17 Hunter Schlosser

18 Derek Drake

19 Justin Rodbell

20 Mitchell Harrison

450 MAIN

1 Cooper Webb

2 Eli Tomac

3 Aaron Plessinger

4 Jett Lawrence

5 Hunter Lawrence

6 Chase Sexton

7 Justin Cooper

8 Ken Roczen

9 Malcolm Stewart

10 Jason Anderson

11 Vince Friese

12 Mitchell Oldenburg

13 Dean Wilson

14 Justin Barcia

15 Shane McElrath

16 Justin Hill

17 Benny Bloss

18 Ryan Breece

19 Carson Mumford

20 Jerry Robin

21 Robbie Wageman

22 Dylan Ferrandis

450 POINTS AFTER 7 ROUNDS

1 Jett Lawrence 135

2 Cooper Webb 132

3 Aaron Plessinger 128

4 Chase Sexton 127

5 Eli Tomac 122

6 Jason Anderson 118

7 Ken Roczen 116

8 Dylan Ferrandis 93

9 Hunter Lawrence 86

10 Justin Cooper 75

11 Justin Barcia 71

12 Malcolm Stewart 64

13 Shane McElrath 56

14 Jorge Prado 45

15 Dean Wilson 44

16 Christian Craig 39

17 Adam Cianciarulo 33

18 Justin Hill 29

19 Vince Friese 26

20 Derek Drake 25

250 HEAT 1

1 Austin Forkner

2 Max Anstie

3 Haiden Deegan

4 Guillem Farres

5 Jalek Swoll

6 Coty Schock

7 Henry Miller

8 Ryder Floyd

9 Michael Hicks

10 Izaih Clark

11 Jack Rogers

12 Bryton Carroll

13 Mitchell Zaremba

14 Preston Kilroy

15 Preston Boespflug

16 Bryce Shelly

17 Jorgen-Matthias Talvi

18 Tyler Gibbs

19 Marcus Phelps

20 Hunter Cross

250 EAST HEAT 2

1 Cameron Mcadoo

2 Nicholas Romano

3 Seth Hammaker

4 Chance Hymas

5 Tom Vialle

6 Pierce Brown

7 Marshal Weltin

8 Lorenzo Locurcio

9 Gage Linville

10 Brock Papi

11 Hardy Munoz

12 Dominique Thury

13 Jace Kessler

14 Daxton Bennick

15 Gage Stine

16 Garrett Hoffman

17 Logan Leitzel

18 Logan Boye

19 Cole Bradford

20 Luca Marsalisi

250 EAST MAIN

1 Haiden Deegan

2 Cameron Mcadoo

3 Tom Vialle

4 Seth Hammaker

5 Pierce Brown

6 Max Anstie

7 Chance Hymas

8 Coty Schock

9 Guillem Farres

10 Daxton Bennick

11 Henry Miller

12 Nicholas Romano

13 Marshal Weltin

14 Lorenzo Locurcio

15 Gage Linville

16 Ryder Floyd

17 Izaih Clark

18 Michael Hicks

19 Brock Papi

20 Austin Forkner

21 Hardy Munoz

22 Jalek Swoll

250 EAST POINTS AFTER ROUND 2

1 Max Anstie 38

2 Pierce Brown 34

3 Daxton Bennick 32

4 Coty Schock 32

5 Haiden Deegan 31

6 Cameron Mcadoo 29

7 Austin Forkner 27

8 Chance Hymas 27

9 Guillem Farres 27

10 Henry Miller 26

11 Tom Vialle 24

12 Marshal Weltin 22

13 Seth Hammaker 19

14 Nicholas Romano 18

15 Jalek Swoll 16

16 Gage Linville 12

17 Trevor Colip 11

18 Luca Marsalisi 10

19 Preston Boespflug 9

20 Lorenzo Locurcio 8