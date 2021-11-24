THE WEEKLY FEED: LAFFERTY DRAGGIN’ GRIP • BLACK FRIDAY DEALS • NEW 2022 300 MOTOCROSSER

BLAST FROM THE PAST: MICHAEL LAFFERTY 8-TIME NATIONAL ENDURO CHAMPION

2022 Beta 300 RX

Improvements continue for the second-generation 300 RX model. The RX was developed for the USA market only. Developments to the bike continue as the demand grows for the RX model. Rideability is Beta’s tagline and the Italian manufacturer is very proud to offer a motocross model that carries the tag line into the MX world.

Starting with the height, the new seat provides roughly ½” lower seat height for better turning and feel in the corners. The frame has been through rigorous testing which resulted in some different weld locations and lengths for improved flex. A new diaphragm spring clutch has been adapted from the RR model. This new clutch provides riders with three different settings to personalize their RX clutch’s feel to meet their riding style. By rotating the support plate behind the outer clutch cover, clutch engagement can be adjusted to release smoothly or more firmly depending on the rider’s needs. Lastly, KYB front fork valving has been updated to provide less bottoming and harshness.

Other features for the RX model includes:

• Electric Starter (optional kick start kit available)

• Adjustable power valve, provides a power delivery suited for each rider

• Nickel plated Arrow exhaust pipe with a tuned aluminum silencer

• 19″ rear wheel for moto tire applications

• Two-position MAP switch alters ignition timing for wet or dry conditions

• Push button seat removal with side air filter access

• Silicone cooling hoses for durability

• Moto style handguards

• Dual material rear sprocket, steel teeth with aluminum center

Limited production- Available in January 2022

Pricing: $9,199.00

The last round of the West Hare Scrambles took place in the northern California town of Wilseyville. This was the 68th running of the Wilseyville Hare Scramble and the dirt conditions were outstanding as was the turnout of over 990 riders!. Beta Factory Rider Zane Roberts notched the win for his second of the series, but the series championship went to Carson City Motorsports KTM rider Austin Serpa. Austin raced hurt, as he had fractured his pelvis two weeks earlier. His 9th place Pro/AA and 20th overall wrapped it up for him.

Wilseyville WHS Overall:

1. Zane Roberts (Bet)

2. JT Baker (GG)

3. Anthony Ferrante (KTM)

4. Steven Godman (Hon)

5. Blake Best (KTM)

6. Justin Bonita (Yam)

7. Jaden Dahners (Yam)

8. Talan Terlouw (Yam)

9. Shane Logan (KTM)

10. Ryder Thoaselli (KTM)

National Enduro 2022 Schedule

2022 AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

2/6 (Rnd 1) Wedgefield, SC

5/1 (Rnd 2) Arrington, VA

5/15 (Rnd 3) Park Hills, MO

6/12 (Rnd 4) Greensboro, GA

7/24 (Rnd 5) Cross Fork, PA

8/21 (Rnd 6) Chandlersville, OH

9/18 (Rnd 7) Marquette, MI

10/2 (Rnd 8) Matthews, IN

10/16 (Rnd 9) Sand Springs, OK

11/6 (Rnd 10) Stanton, AL

