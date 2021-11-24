THE WEEKLY FEED: LAFFERTY DRAGGIN’ GRIP • BLACK FRIDAY DEALS • NEW 2022 300 MOTOCROSSER

BLAST FROM THE PAST: MICHAEL LAFFERTY 8-TIME NATIONAL ENDURO CHAMPION
The last round of the West Hare Scrambles took place in the northern California town of Wilseyville. This was the 68th running of the Wilseyville Hare Scramble and the dirt conditions were outstanding as was the turnout of over 990 riders!. Beta Factory Rider Zane Roberts notched the win for his second of the series, but the series championship went to Carson City Motorsports KTM rider Austin Serpa. Austin raced hurt, as he had fractured his pelvis two weeks earlier. His 9th place Pro/AA and 20th overall wrapped it up for him.
Wilseyville WHS Overall:
1. Zane Roberts (Bet)
2. JT Baker (GG)
3. Anthony Ferrante (KTM)
4. Steven Godman (Hon)
5. Blake Best (KTM)
6. Justin Bonita (Yam)
7. Jaden Dahners (Yam)
8. Talan Terlouw (Yam)
9. Shane Logan (KTM)
10. Ryder Thoaselli (KTM)
National Enduro 2022 Schedule
2022 AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
2/6 (Rnd 1) Wedgefield, SC
5/1 (Rnd 2) Arrington, VA
5/15 (Rnd 3) Park Hills, MO
6/12 (Rnd 4) Greensboro, GA
7/24 (Rnd 5) Cross Fork, PA
8/21 (Rnd 6) Chandlersville, OH
9/18 (Rnd 7) Marquette, MI
10/2 (Rnd 8) Matthews, IN
10/16 (Rnd 9) Sand Springs, OK
11/6 (Rnd 10) Stanton, AL
