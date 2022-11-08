CCR SPORTS: PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT

Chris Cooley, founder of CCR Sports, has been in the moto industry since he was a teenager doing magazine testing and racing in SoCal. CCR Sports makes must-have items for securing all your two-wheeled toys. Chris gives us some insight on three of their popular items.

BED BUDDY MOTO RACK: The CCR Sport Bed Buddy moto rack is the original tie-down rack exclusively designed to enhance motorcycle transport in pickup truck beds. Hitting the market in 1997, the American-made Bed Buddy became a must-have product for anyone transporting motorcycles in the bed of their truck, van or trailer. The rugged moto rack features TIG-welded construction and a durable powdercoat finish. Available in three sizes to fit most vehicles, the Bed Buddy reinforces the truck’s bulkhead, provides properly positioned tie-down anchor points, and prevents tire slippage with its strategically placed wheel chocks for simple, safe and secure transport.

Price: $169.95

PROTRACK MOTO RACK: The latest in motorcycle transport for trucks, vans and trailers, the American-made CCR Sport ProTrack moto rack features the proprietary ProTrack, which is manufactured from high-grade 6061 aluminum. This fully adjustable motorcycle tie-down rack gives you the freedom to transport your bikes any way you desire. By simply adding, subtracting or adjusting components to any position along the ProTrack, you can fully customize your setup to meet all of your transportation needs. For all you Mercedes Sprinter Van owners, CCR Sport even carries a trick Sprinter version that mounts to the rear passenger seat of the van. The ProTrack is available in both silver and black.

Price: $219–$234; Sprinter version starts at $319.95

PRO MOTO TIE-DOWNS 1.5: The CCR Sport Pro Moto tie-downs 1.5 incorporate everything a perfect set of tie-downs should have. Manufactured in America using 1.5-inch, 6000-pound-test nylon webbing, these bad boys come equipped with sewn-in soft-tie straps, secure carabiner-style hooks, double-security stitching and an ID box to help prevent your riding buddies from stealing them! Sold in pairs.

Price: $29.95

For more information on CCR Sport’s complete product line, go to www.ccrsport.com