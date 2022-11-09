TURN YOUR HONDA CRF110 INTO A FACTORY PIT BIKE

 

Justin Myerson and his crew at Motowhips can make just about anything look like a factory level race machine! With the 110cc pit bike craze that is rapidly moving across the USA, Motowhips decided to showcase their talents in that area. This build named “Adrenaline” will definitely get the blood flowing with all its trick parts and custom coatings. Since the completion of this project the Motowhips crew has built an RC-4 and Ken Roczen-94 CRF110-inspired machines so keep a lookout for those on our website.

There are factory works bikes that don’t have this much attention to detail. Every tiny part is polished to perfection. There are some big parts, however, that you can buy directly. The BBR aluminum skid plate protects the entire undercarriage of the engine from damage. Motowhips fork caps are machined out of billet aluminum and available in a variety of colors. Pro Circuit folding shifters are constructed out of aircraft-quality aluminum and slightly longer than the OEM version. Available in both black and silver, the Renthal 611 is designed specifically for use in pit bike applications. Designed specifically for taller riders, the Pro Circuit top triple clamp and bar mounts are CNC machined out of billet aluminum. (Custom MW coating on this item.) To finish it all off, UFO complete grey plastics kit comes with a front fender, rear fender, front number plate, radiator shrouds and side number plates. Dunlop makes MX33 tires for the CRF110 with the same technology and rubber compound as full-size bikes.

Justin Myers from Motowhips collaborated with the crew at ERA to come up with a custom set of graphics that gave the bike a clean look overall. Look close at the seat cover—that’s also a completely custom item. Can you say, “Ostrich skin”?
IMS Core pegs are available in three different platform sizes, along with a standard and aggressive tooth design. Each Core peg is constructed from heat-treated 17-4 stainless steel.
The all-new BBR Stock Comp Signature aluminum swingarm features an A-frame design. The sides are forged from 6061 aluminum for super-high-strength and increased stiffness. These forgings eliminated the four main welds used on our old Super Stock swingarms and allowed for a much more precise fit and finish. The axle dropouts were redesigned to be stronger and allow for more chain adjustment. The shock mount is removable, giving you the choice between standard ride height and +1-inch seat height. All Stock Comp Signature swingarms now include a brake stop that can be used for some disc brake caliper mounts or the standard CRF110F brake arm.
Motowhips custom coatings can be found everywhere on this CRF110 build, and that just scratches the surface of what they can do. If you can come up with an idea, Justin and the Motowhips crew can probably make it happen.
The RS-9T Yoshimura complete stainless steel exhaust system is designed to produce significant power gains throughout the power curve while saving almost a full pound in weight compared to the OEM exhaust. This system also features spark arrestor capabilities, just in case the need arises.

 

