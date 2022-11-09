TURN YOUR HONDA CRF110 INTO A FACTORY PIT BIKE

Justin Myerson and his crew at Motowhips can make just about anything look like a factory level race machine! With the 110cc pit bike craze that is rapidly moving across the USA, Motowhips decided to showcase their talents in that area. This build named “Adrenaline” will definitely get the blood flowing with all its trick parts and custom coatings. Since the completion of this project the Motowhips crew has built an RC-4 and Ken Roczen-94 CRF110-inspired machines so keep a lookout for those on our website.

There are factory works bikes that don’t have this much attention to detail. Every tiny part is polished to perfection. There are some big parts, however, that you can buy directly. The BBR aluminum skid plate protects the entire undercarriage of the engine from damage. Motowhips fork caps are machined out of billet aluminum and available in a variety of colors. Pro Circuit folding shifters are constructed out of aircraft-quality aluminum and slightly longer than the OEM version. Available in both black and silver, the Renthal 611 is designed specifically for use in pit bike applications. Designed specifically for taller riders, the Pro Circuit top triple clamp and bar mounts are CNC machined out of billet aluminum. (Custom MW coating on this item.) To finish it all off, UFO complete grey plastics kit comes with a front fender, rear fender, front number plate, radiator shrouds and side number plates. Dunlop makes MX33 tires for the CRF110 with the same technology and rubber compound as full-size bikes.