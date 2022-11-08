NEW BIMOTA BX450 OFF-ROAD BIKE

Bimota is a company that most people associate with exotic sport bikes rather than off-road motorcycles. That might change now that the Bimota BX450 has been announced in the days leading up to the EICMA show in Milan. This is an off-road/enduro model based on the Kawasaki KX450 platform. Back in 2019, there was speculation that Kawasaki would soon enter the off-road market with such a bike. It didn’t happen, but Kawasaki and Bimota have long enjoyed a close relationship, so the BX450 might be an indirect way that Kawasaki is dipping its toe into that market. The bike is said to have a different ECU as well as an Arrow exhaust system. It has an 18-inch rear wheel with Metzeler tires, a headlight and a kickstand. Most of the mechanical specs appear to be identical to those of the KX450. For more information, go to Bimota’s website.
Model name: BX 450 MY’23
DIMENSIONS:
Overall length: 2185 mm
Overall width: 820 mm
Road Clearance: 335 mm
Wheelbase: 1485 mm
Curb Mass: 110.2 Kg (With Oil and Liquid Coolant, no fuel)
Fuel Tank Capacity: 10.7 Lt
ENGINE:
Engine type / Valve system: 4-stroke, DOHC, single cylinder, liquid-cooled
Bore x Stroke: 96.0 x 62.1 mm
Displacement: 449 cm3
Compression ratio: 12.5:1
Fuel system: FI (Fuel Injection)
Ignition System: Digital DC-CDI
Lubrication System: Forced Lubrication (semi-dry sump)
Spark Plug: NGK CPR8EB-9
TRANSMISSION:
Transmission: 5-Speed, constant mesh, return shift
Clutch type: Wet, Multi disc
Driving System: Chain Drive
Final reduction ratio: 3.642 (51/14)
ENGINE OIL:
Type: API SG, SH, SJ, SL or SM with JASO MA, MA1, or MA2
Viscosity: SAE 10W-40
Capacity: 1.0 lt.
FRAME:
Type: Tubular, semi-double cradle
Steering Angle: 42° to either side
Caster: 27.6°
Trail: 120 mm
Tire Size / Type:
Front: 90/100-21 57M Metzeler Six days MST Super soft
Rear: 140/80-18 70M Metzeler Six Days M+S Medium
Rim Size:
Front: 21 x 1.60 (“)
Rear: 18 x 2.15 (“)
Suspension:
Front: Telescopic fork (uspside-down) D49 mm
Rear: New Uni-trak swingarm
Front Suspension Travel: 305 mm
Rear Suspension Travel: 307 mm
Front Fork Oil:
Type: Kawasaki Fork Oil A15-00
Ammount:
Cylinder Unit: 253 mL
Outer Tube: 331 mL
BRAKES:
Front: Single disc
Rear: Single disc
ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT:
Battery: 12.8 V 2.0 Ah (10 HR), Lithium-ion battery
EMISSION:
Directives: Euro 5
