NEW BIMOTA BX450 OFF-ROAD BIKE

Bimota is a company that most people associate with exotic sport bikes rather than off-road motorcycles. That might change now that the Bimota BX450 has been announced in the days leading up to the EICMA show in Milan. This is an off-road/enduro model based on the Kawasaki KX450 platform. Back in 2019, there was speculation that Kawasaki would soon enter the off-road market with such a bike. It didn’t happen, but Kawasaki and Bimota have long enjoyed a close relationship, so the BX450 might be an indirect way that Kawasaki is dipping its toe into that market. The bike is said to have a different ECU as well as an Arrow exhaust system. It has an 18-inch rear wheel with Metzeler tires, a headlight and a kickstand. Most of the mechanical specs appear to be identical to those of the KX450. For more information, go to Bimota’s website.



Model name: BX 450 MY’23

DIMENSIONS:

Overall length: 2185 mm

Overall width: 820 mm

Road Clearance: 335 mm

Wheelbase: 1485 mm

Curb Mass: 110.2 Kg (With Oil and Liquid Coolant, no fuel)

Fuel Tank Capacity: 10.7 Lt

ENGINE:

Engine type / Valve system: 4-stroke, DOHC, single cylinder, liquid-cooled

Bore x Stroke: 96.0 x 62.1 mm

Displacement: 449 cm3

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Fuel system: FI (Fuel Injection)

Ignition System: Digital DC-CDI

Lubrication System: Forced Lubrication (semi-dry sump)

Spark Plug: NGK CPR8EB-9

TRANSMISSION:

Transmission: 5-Speed, constant mesh, return shift

Clutch type: Wet, Multi disc

Driving System: Chain Drive

Final reduction ratio: 3.642 (51/14)

ENGINE OIL:

Type: API SG, SH, SJ, SL or SM with JASO MA, MA1, or MA2

Viscosity: SAE 10W-40

Capacity: 1.0 lt.

FRAME:

Type: Tubular, semi-double cradle

Steering Angle: 42° to either side

Caster: 27.6°

Trail: 120 mm

Tire Size / Type:

Front: 90/100-21 57M Metzeler Six days MST Super soft

Rear: 140/80-18 70M Metzeler Six Days M+S Medium

Rim Size:

Front: 21 x 1.60 (“)

Rear: 18 x 2.15 (“)

Suspension:

Front: Telescopic fork (uspside-down) D49 mm

Rear: New Uni-trak swingarm

Front Suspension Travel: 305 mm

Rear Suspension Travel: 307 mm

Front Fork Oil:

Type: Kawasaki Fork Oil A15-00

Ammount:

Cylinder Unit: 253 mL

Outer Tube: 331 mL

BRAKES:

Front: Single disc

Rear: Single disc

ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT:

Battery: 12.8 V 2.0 Ah (10 HR), Lithium-ion battery

EMISSION:

Directives: Euro 5