2024 ST. LOUIS SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The last Triple Crown Supercross of 2024 is in the books. The St Louis round this weekend saw a very rare sweep in both classes–sort of. The 450 race had a couple of twists that no one saw coming. The bottom line was the Eli Tomac took all three races while Jett Lawrence had nothing but bad luck. Lawrence did appear to have won the second race, but was later penalized for jumping the finish line jump on a red-cross flag. In the end, a crash in the final race made the whole red-cross flag incident irrelevant. For Levi Kitchen, his sweep of the 250 class was the result of three holeshots and three perfect races. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 RESULTS

1. Eli Tomac 1 / 1 / 1

2. Cooper Webb 5 / 6 / 2

3. Hunter Lawrence 8 / 2 / 4

4. Aaron Plessinger 3 / 8 / 6

5. Chase Sexton 10 / 5 / 3

6. Justin Barcia 6 / 4 / 10

7. Malcolm Stewart 7 / 9 / 8

8. Jett Lawrence 2 / 3 / 21

9. Justin Cooper 9 / 10 / 9

10. Shane McElrath 12 / 11 / 7

11. Jason Anderson 4 / 7 / 19

12. Ken Roczen 18 / 13 / 5

13. Benny Bloss 13 / 12 / 14

14. Kyle Chisholm 15 / 14 / 12

15. Colt Nichols 11 / 20 / 11

16. Mitchell Oldenburg 14 / 21 / 13

17. Justin Hill 21 / 15 / 15

18. Jeremy Hand 17 / 18 / 16

19. Vince Friese 16 / 19 / 17

20. Cade Clason 19 / 16 / 18

21. Freddie Noren 20 / 17 / 20

22. Adam Cianciarulo 22 / 22 / 22

450 POINT STANDINGS

1. Jett Lawrence 244

2. Cooper Webb 236

3. Chase Sexton 224

4. Eli Tomac 215

5. Ken Roczen 202

6. Aaron Plessinger 198

7. Jason Anderson 188

8. Justin Cooper 147

9. Justin Barcia 138

10. Hunter Lawrence 133

11. Malcolm Stewart 130

12. Dylan Ferrandis 107

13. Shane McElrath 103

14. Adam Cianciarulo 63

15. Benny Bloss 60

16. Kyle Chisholm 49

17. Dean Wilson 46

18. Jorge Prado 45

19. Christian Craig 39

20. Vince Friese 36

21. Justin Hill 34

22. Derek Drake 33

23. Mitchell Oldenburg 25

24. Colt Nichols 24

25. Freddie Noren 22

26. Cade Clason 20

27. Mitchell Harrison 17

28. Ty Masterpool 11

29. Jeremy Hand 9

30. John Short 8

31. Austin Politelli 7

32. Anthony Bourdon 6

33. Ryan Breece 6

34. Justin Rodbell 6

35. Tristan Lane 3

36. Carson Mumford 3

37. Aaron Tanti 3

38. Devin Simonson 3

39. Grant Harlan 2

40. Jerry Robin 2

41. Justin Starling 2

42. Jason Clermont 1

43. Robbie Wageman 1

44. Luke Kalaitzian 0

250 WEST RESULTS

1. Levi Kitchen 1 / 1 / 1

2. Jo Shimoda 2 / 3 / 3

3. Jordon Smith 3 / 2 / 4

4. RJ Hampshire 4 / 4 / 2

5. Nate Thrasher 5 / 5 / 6

6. Garrett Marchbanks 9 / 6 / 5

7. Julien Beaumer 6 / 8 / 7

8. Ryder DiFrancesco 7 / 7 / 12

9. Carson Mumford 12 / 10 / 9

10. Talon Hawkins 10 / 12 / 10

11. Anthony Bourdon 11 / 11 / 11

12. Phillip Nicoletti 22 / 9 / 8

13. Hunter Yoder 14 / 16 / 15

14. Devin Simonson 16 / 15 / 16

15. Cole Thompson 21 / 14 / 13

16. Robbie Wageman 13 / 22 / 14

17. Max Miller 15 / 13 / 21

18. Michael Mosiman 8 / 21 / 22

19. Geran Stapleton 17 / 20 / 17

20. Joshua Varize 20 / 17 / 18

21. Matti Jorgensen 19 / 18 / 19

22. Lux Turner 18 / 19 / 20

250 WEST STANDINGS

1. Levi Kitchen 156

2. RJ Hampshire 141

3. Jordon Smith 130

4. Garrett Marchbanks 121

5. Jo Shimoda 116

6. Julien Beaumer 93

7. Anthony Bourdon 90

8. Carson Mumford 88

9. Nate Thrasher 80

10. Hunter Yoder 71

11. Mitchell Oldenburg 67

12. Phillip Nicoletti 65

13. Ryder DiFrancesco 65

14. Cole Thompson 62

15. Robbie Wageman 57

16. Joshua Varize 45

17. Talon Hawkins 37

18. Matti Jorgensen 26

19. Max Sanford 21

20. Maximus Vohland 20

21. Michael Mosiman 20

22. Max Miller 18

23. Tj Albright 17

24. Slade Varola 10

25. Geran Stapleton 9

26. Lance Kobusch 9

27. Devin Simonson 8

28. Lux Turner 7

29. Deegan Hepp 5

30. Julien Benek 3

31. Billy Laninovich 3

32. Guillaume St-Cyr 2

33. Ty Freehill 2

34. Alex Nagy 1

35. Blaine Silveira 1

36. Dylan Walsh 0