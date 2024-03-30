RIDING THE 2024 HUSQVARNA FC450 ROCKSTAR EDITION: THE WRAP

The 2024 Husqvarna FC450 Rockstar Edition has to be one of the coolest looking bikes in the current Husqvarna line–or maybe anyone’s line-up. We’ve been riding one for about two weeks–or rather our test rider Jared Hicks has. It’s been hard to get him off it. This is the Husqvarna version of the KTM 450SX-F Factory Edition that we tested last month and has all the same calling cards.

The top of the list of new stuff is the frame itself, which is a little less rigid. You’ve probably heard that all the standard Austrian bikes in the combined KTM-Husqvarna-GasGas line have drawn fire for being stiffer than the previous generation. We’ve learned that this becomes less of an issue with time. The steel frames require more than 10 hours to “break in.” Actually, they keep on becoming more compliant after that, too. Does that mean they will be too flexy after 100 hours? Yes, but that’s a problem for later. The 2024 Rockstar Edition starts off pre-broken-in. We still have less than 10 hours on our test bike, but it will be interesting to see if it has such a dramatic change in handling with more time. Right now we can report that, in back-to-back testing with a well-used standard FC450, the new frame starts off feeling more comfortable. You primarily feel that in the rear suspension through the footpegs. This isn’t as big an issue in front.

The Husqvarna also gets all the cool Rockstar features. They include:

New bodywork

Updated suspension settings

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer

Factory Racing CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset [20 – 22 mm]

Factory Racing wheel set with black anodized CNC machined hubs

Carbon composite skid plate

Carbon composite front brake disc guard

Factory Racing holeshot device

Soft, gray ODI lock-on grips

GUTS Factory high grip seat cover

ProTaper handlebar and bar pad

Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) with GPS and Lit-Pro (with subscription)

That last feature is the one that still has our head spinning. When you download the Husqvarna Motorcycle App on your smartphone (the equivalent of KTM Connect), you can adjust several engine parameters, including throttle response and engine braking. You also can fine-tune traction control and Quickshift response. What we really like is the connection to LitPro. That costs $69 a year, but you get access to a fantastic amount of data about each and every ride. It tells you which gear you use on which sections, what RPM you dwell in and how fast you go from turn to turn, even how far you jump. The reason that’s such a big deal to us is because we test motorcycles all the time. We wish we had this kind of technology for everything. If you are more of a stick-it-in-gear and go type of guy, you might not care as much as we do.

As far as the rest of the motorcycle goes, it feels like a crisp, well-dialed FC450. The suspension is full-travel, as opposed to the standard model, which has 5mm less in front and 7mm less in the rear in order to lower the seat height. Most riders prefer the lower seat height, but Jared says he likes the bike to be slightly taller to keep out of the ruts. To each his own. Regardless of that, the more compliant frame makes the rear suspension feel like it’s doing a much better job. The motor also feels a little snappier on the Rockstar Edition, probably due to the FMF exhaust. The FC450 motor, in case you don’t already know, is fantastic. It has as much power as anything in the 450 class and it’s super easy to use. The price isn’t cheap. The 2024 Husky FC450 Rockstar edition will cost you $12,599, which is $1400 more than the standard model. For the full test, look for the June, 20204 print edition of Dirt Bike.

2004 MEGA SHOOTOUT

Eight-bike shootouts are the norm today, but it wasn’t always that way. In 2004, we combined 250 two-strokes with 450 four-strokes for the biggest shootout to date. Most of the testing was done in Southern California, but for the climax we traveled to Cycle Ranch, near San Antonio Texas. We enlisted the help of Kent Howerton and Gary Jones among others. Here’s the conclusion to the test, which appeared in the January, 2004 issue of Dirt Bike.

RATINGS

POWER

1. Yamaha YZ450F

2. KTM 450SX

3. Honda CRF450R

4. Suzuki RM250

5. KTM 250SX

6. Yamaha YZ250

7. Honda CR250

8. Kawasaki KX250

This is the seat-of-the-pants version of the dyno chart. Yes, it differs from the real dyno due to a variety of reasons-most importantly because a dyno only measures power with the throttle wide open, and riders use all of the throttle.

POWER USEABILITY

1. Honda CRF450R

2. Yamaha YZ250

3. KTM 250SX

4. Suzuki RM250

5. Yamaha YZ450F

6. KTM 450SX

7. Kawasaki KX250

8. Honda CR250R

This is the highly subjective rating otherwise known as “which motor did you like best?” The CRF is king here, while the Yamaha remains a little bit too much for some riders. The KTM 450 and Suzuki RM250 generated complaints about low-rpm glitches.

CORNERING

1. Suzuki RM250

2. Yamaha YZ250

3. Honda CR250R

4. Honda CRF450R

5. Yamaha YZ450

6. KTM 250SX

7. Kawasaki KX250

8. KTM 450SX

Don’t walk away from this thinking that the bikes in sixth, seventh and eighth don’t turn, In fact, all of these bikes are excel- lent in corners-it ain’t like the old days. Ranking them, again, is highly subjective.

STABILITY

1. Yamaha YZ450F

2. Kawasaki KX250

3. Honda CRF450R

4. Yamaha YZ250

5. Honda CR250R

6. KTM 450SX

7. KTM 250SX

8. Suzuki RM250

The only bikes that generated comments about “wandering” or head shake were the KTMs and the Suzuki.

FORK

1. Honda CRF450R

2. Suzuki RM250

3. Honda CR250R

4. Kawasaki KX250

5. Yamaha YZ250

6. Yamaha YZ450F

7. KTM 450SX

8. KTM 250SX

The Yamahas and KTMs are vastly improved over last year, so the fork race has tightened up. We would consider the fourth through eighth-place bikes in nearly a dead heat.

SHOCK

1. Yamaha YZ450F

2. Yamaha YZ250

3. Honda CRF450R

4. Honda CR250R

5. Suzuki RM250 6. Kawasaki KX250

7. KTM 450SX

8. KTM 250SX

Odd, but it seems like a little weight actually helps rear suspension work well-the four- strokes generally worked better than their two-stroke counter- parts. The KTMs have much bet ter rear shocks than before and were only relegated to seventh and eighth places because of bottoming issues.

DETAILS

1. Honda CRF450R

2. Honda CR250R

3. KTM 250SX

4. KTM 450SX

5. Yamaha YZ450F

6. Yamaha YZ250

7. Suzuki RM250

8. Kawasaki KX250

It only took Renthal bars to elevate the Hondas to the top of this throw-all category. We had problems with little hardware on the KTMs. Suzuki at least has a new on-the-fly clutch adjuster.

THE WORD

How the big picture looks for 2004

Everyone has their favorite and their least favorite. But they don’t always know why. Kent Howerton explained things objectively and systematically. Some of the younger riders just said their favorite bike “flowed like a smooth rap song.” Consistently, though, the Honda CRF450R was the top machine. Everyone loved the motor and the suspension. Everyone liked the way it felt, started and even sounded. The YZ450F swayed one rider, but most put it in second place. The Yamaha is a truly great machine, but it’s still better for Pros than normal people. It has to be noted that almost all the riders said they would prefer a two-stroke for a tight track or a supercross-style race. And the votes were all over the map for top 250. Jones loved the KTM 250. Marshall was solidly behind the Honda 250. Howerton made a case for the Yamaha.

Of course, we have ultimate veto power over all the test riders. This year we’ll declare an upset winner: the RM250 has the motor and, if you give it the chance, the handling to be top two-stroke and third overall, narrowly beating the Yamaha YZ250. The YZ is still better on some tracks, especially rough, fast ones.

And next in the pecking order is another upset. There’s absolutely no reason you can’t win on a KTM 250SX this year. As usual, it doesn’t shine quite as brightly as the others in the suspension department-but the motor makes up for it. The Honda 250, KTM 450 and Kawasaki 250 follow in that order, not because they aren’t competitive, but each had some flaw that kept it out of the running. The Honda needs low end, the Kawasaki needs top end and the KTM needs manners.

That’s the big picture. Each track and every rider across the country has a pixel or two in that frame. We’re guessing, though, that no one’s personal pecking order will be that different, at least not at the top. We’re lucky–when you have such a decisive winner, it’s easy to be right.

CARSON BROWN IN THE HOUSE

We were bummed to hear that the 2024 Fasthouse Two-Stroke Championship was postponed. We were pleased to have to opportunity to spend some time with defending champion Carson Brown, though. We got to spend a couple of days with him and his Yamaha/BRC 500. What a beast!

See you next week!