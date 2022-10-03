2023 TWO-STROKE BUYER’S GUIDE

For now, two-strokes aren’t going anywhere. The current collection of dirt bikes from Beta, GasGas, Cobra, Kawasaki, KTM, Husqvarna, Suzuki, Sherco, TM, Yamaha and others includes two-strokes models for both off-road and motocross. They include carbureted and fuel-injected bikes and there are extensive offerings for kids and beginners. We have gathered more than 60 examples of the best two-strokes on the market in the U.S. along with prices, photos and information. The prices shown do not include destination , set-up, taxes or other dealer fees. Check back as the list will be updated as more models arrive.



BETA 300RR/250RR (OFF-ROAD): $9899/$9699

Beta’s two-strokes have a new look for 2023. The bodywork has been slimmed down, and the Sachs fork has new valving. The RR models still have oil injection, hydraulic clutches and Nissin brakes. Last year Beta altered the 300’s bore and stroke, while the 250 was unchanged. Both got a diaphragm-spring clutch and a new head. A Race Edition with upgraded suspension will be announced later in the year.



BETA 300RX (MOTOCROSS): TBA

Beta’s effort on the MXGP stage with Jeremy van Horebeek has attracted a lot of attention, but it’s the production 300RX two-stroke that has most U.S. riders excited. It’s an electric-start 300 with a Keihin carburetor, a KYB closed-cartridge fork and a Sachs shock. The basic motor and frame are from the 300RR off-road bike, but there’s no oil injection, and it’s in a more aggressive state of tune.



BETA XTRAINER (OFF-ROAD): $8299

Everyone knows that a European 300cc two-stroke is magic on the trail. Likewise, everyone knows they carry a very high price. Not the Beta XTrainer. It’s an electric-start, 6-speed, 300cc two-stroke with oil injection, just like the RR models, but it is less competition-oriented. Components like the suspension and brakes are from less well-known suppliers. The lower seat height makes it appealing to entry-level off-road riders.



GASGAS EX300/EX250 (OFF-ROAD): $10,399/$10,099

The EX300 and EX250 are the more competition-oriented bikes in the GasGas line. They feature the WP Xact air fork and are stripped of trail-riding accessories like a headlight, taillight and odometer. They are unchanged for 2023, which means they still have transfer port injection, unlike their counterparts in the Husqvarna and KTM lines. They also have fewer name-brand components, so the bikes can be offered at a lower price.



GASGAS EC300/EC250 (OFF-ROAD): $10,399/$10,099

The GasGas EC300 and EC250 have the same frame as the bikes in the more competition-oriented EX line but are designed with trail riders in mind. They use the coil spring WP Xplor fork and the Xact shock with comparatively soft settings. The EC bikes also have a softer power delivery, wider gear ratios, and a headlight, taillight and odometer. The hydraulic clutch is Brembo, and the brakes are by Braktec. The 300 and 250 are identical aside from displacement.

HUSQVARNA TE300i (OFF-ROAD): $11,199

Husqvarna chose to leave its trail-oriented TE300 unchanged for 2023, while the cross-country TX300 was completely redesigned. That means the TE still has TPI fuel injection and oil injection. The hydraulic brakes are supplied by Braktec, and the fork is the WP Xplor with two coil springs. The Husky’s WP shock employs linkage, whereas its counterpart in the KTM line uses PDS suspension. A Heritage Edition in Swedish National colors is available for $100 more. A Husky TE300 Rockstar Edition is available with upgraded accessories for $11,799.



HUSQVARNA TX300 (OFF-ROAD): $11,199

Everything is new on the 2023 TX300. That might make some riders nervous, but the package is promising. It has a new motor with throttle-body fuel injection. It also shares its frame design with the current motocross models in Husqvarna’s line. The 6-speed gearbox, WP Xact fork, Brembo hydraulic clutch and Brembo brakes are still there. The oil injection and the provision for a kick-starter are not. A Heritage Edition in Swedish National colors is available for $100 more.



KTM 300XC/250XC (OFF-ROAD): $11,099/$10,799

For 2023, KTM presented one of the most extensive lineups of redesigned bikes in the company’s history. The XC two-strokes were included in the sweep. Both got the new chassis, akin to the one that the motocross line received. They also got new motors with throttle-body fuel injection. The KTM 300XC has very motocross-oriented suspension with a WP Xact air fork and a linkage rear shock. The 250XC is identical to the 300XC aside from displacement.



KTM 300XC-W/250XC-W (OFF-ROAD): $11,099/$10,799

PDS suspension still has a fanatical following among off-road riders. The 300XC-W and 250XC-W are built around that no-linkage rear suspension design and are therefore lighter and have more ground clearance than linkage bikes. The XC-W two-strokes are made with the trail rider in mind. They still have TPI fuel injection and oil injection for 2023, and there’s even a place to install a kick-starter if you like. KTM also offers the upgraded 300XC-W Erzberg Edition for $12,649.



KTM 300SX/250SX (MOTOCROSS): $9199/$8949

This year the 300SX is a new model for the U.S. And, even though a 250SX motocross bike was offered last year, this one is completely different. The two bikes are almost identical aside from bore and stroke. They now have throttle-body fuel-injection (not TPI) and electric start. Both get a new motocross-oriented chassis with a WP Xplor air fork and linkage rear suspension. Brakes and clutch are by Brembo.



RIEJU 300 MR PRO/250 MR PRO (OFF-ROAD): $10,599/$10,499

After a year in the U.S., we’re finally learning how to pronounce “re-YAY-hoo.” This is a Spanish company that now owns all the tooling and the rights to produce the two-stroke off-road bikes that were formerly known as GasGas. The MR Pro is the premium line with a closed-cartridge KYB fork and other accessories. The 250cc version is identical, with a 6-speed gearbox, a hydraulic clutch and Nissin brakes. There’s also a 200MR Racing for $10,399.



RIEJU 300 MR RACING/250 MR RACING (OFF-ROAD): $9699/$9599

Rieju is slowly and surely working its way into the mainstream off-road scene in the U.S. The Racing version is the standard model. It has a 6-speed, case-reed two-stroke motor with an open-cartridge KYB fork and a KYB shock. All the Riejus have electric start, as well as a back-up kick-starter. For 2023 there are no changes. Rieju also makes the Racing model in a 200cc configuration for $9499.



RIEJU 300MR RANGER/200MR RANGER (OFF-ROAD): $8799/$8599

Rieju is not a budget brand by any means, but the Spanish company does have a more affordable line of motorcycles offered at a lower price. The Rangers are designed with less experienced riders in mind. They have a much lower seat height than the standard models and a milder power delivery. The price is around $1000 less than the standard versions. Most of the cost savings are in the components, such as the bars, suspension and brakes. The 200 Ranger is identical to the 300 aside from displacement.



SHERCO SE300/SE250 FACTORY (OFF-ROAD): $11,849/$11,699

Sherco has become a premier name in the world of hard enduro, with riders like Cody Webb, Mario Roman and Wade Young taking them to the top of some of the most difficult races in the world. The SE300 and SE250 are electric-start, carbureted two-strokes with electronic power valves, hydraulic clutches, Brembo brakes and a reputation for excelling in the worst terrain. The 2023 models have closed-cartridge KYB suspension.

TM EN300ES/EN250ES (OFF-ROAD): $11,145/$10,895

TM is a small Italian company with a big reputation. The two-stroke enduro bikes got a number of changes in 2022 and now return with new graphics and detailed upgrades. The EN300ES is an electric-start two-stroke with an electronic power valve. It also has an aluminum frame, a KYB fork and a shock made in-house at TM. Standard models have Keihin carbs, and TM also offers them with TPI fuel injection.

TM MX300ES/MX250ES (MOTOCROSS): $10,395

For years TM has been the only company in the U.S. offering a 300cc two-stroke motocross bike in addition to a 250. Now, they have inspired a whole class of competitors, but the TM will still stand out. It features an electronic power valve, an aluminum frame and a KYB fork. TM makes its own rear shock. The standard model will have a Keihin carburetor, and there’s also a version with TPI fuel injection.



GASGAS MC250 (MOTOCROSS): $8349

The GasGas MC250 is unchanged for 2023, which means it’s the only 250cc motocross bike in the combined GasGas/Husqvarna/KTM lineup with a carb and a kick-starter. No fuel injection, no electric start, no map switch. As a result, the MC250 is light, simple and inexpensive. It’s also very fast. The front suspension is a WP Xact air fork. The brakes are Brembo, and the rims are silver, just like they were in the old days.



GPX TSE250R (OFF-ROAD): $5699

There aren’t many full-size two-stroke off-road bikes offered in the U.S. aside from the GPX TSE250R. The history of this electric-start 6-speed can be traced back to the Yamaha WR200 of the early ’90s. It had a short run in the U.S. but saw service in other markets as a dual-sport bike. The bike has evolved over the years, and now it’s manufactured in mainland Asia and imported to the U.S. by the guys at Pitster Pro.



HUSQVARNA TC250 (MOTOCROSS): $9049

Husqvarna went a little crazy with the TC250 for 2023. Everything is new: the motor, the frame, the bodywork and the electronics package. Along the way, it got electric start and throttle-body fuel injection. It’s very similar to the new KTM 250SX but will have a slightly lower seat height and shorter suspension travel. It also differs in airbox design, handlebar make, rims and bodywork. The brakes are Brembo, the fork is a WP Xact, and the hydraulic clutch is Brembo. The Heritage Edition will sell for $9149.



YAMAHA YZ250 MONSTER ENERGY EDITION (MOTOCROSS): $8099

Yamaha wowed us with extensive change for the YZ250 two-stroke in 2022. The 2023 version is understandably unchanged, but it is available in the latest Monster Energy graphics as a special edition. The YZ250 ME Edition gets black plastic and graphics similar to those of the Star Yamaha team. Otherwise, the bike is the same as the standard version.



YAMAHA YZ250 (MOTOCROSS): $7899

After giving the 2022 YZ250 two-stroke new bodywork and suspension updates for 2022, the 2023 version is unchanged, as it probably will be for some time. The YZ250 still uses a Keihin carburetor with a Power Jet and a throttle position sensor. The front suspension is very similar to that of the current YZ250F motocross bike but with smaller axle carriers to accommodate smaller axles. The bodywork is a hit and makes the bike seem like a product of modern times.



YAMAHA YZ250X (OFF-ROAD): $7999

Last year Yamaha reworked the YZ250 two-stroke motocross bike, and for 2023, the YZ250X off-road bike got the same updates. That includes new bodywork, plus updated suspension and brakes. The X is considered a cross-country racer and has a number of features for that specialty. The 5-speed gearbox has wider ratios, the power delivery is softer, the suspension has off-road valving, the rear wheel is an 18-incher, and it has an O-ring chain and a kickstand. The tires are Dunlop AT81s.



BETA 200RR (OFF-ROAD): $9299

If you were around in the ’90s, you’d know that the 200cc two-stroke used to be an American off-road institution. Beta remembers and offers the 200RR to fill that gap. The motor has a bigger bore and a longer stroke than the 125RR. It also has electric start, oil injection, Sachs suspension, Nissin brakes and a 6-speed gearbox. For 2023 it gets an upgraded Sachs fork, along with new bodywork and graphics.



HUSQVARNA TE150i (OFF-ROAD): $9899

Like all the TE models in the Husqvarna line, the 150 is unchanged for 2023. It still has TPI fuel injection, whereas the more competition-oriented two-strokes have turned to throttle-body fuel injection. The TE is trail-oriented with a power delivery that is smooth and sweet compared to other 144cc two-strokes. The bike uses the WP Xplor coil-spring fork in front and linkage suspension in the rear. The brakes are made by Braktec.



KTM 150XC-W (OFF-ROAD): $9799

The KTM 150XC-W is now completely different from the 125SX motocross bike and the KTM 125XC cross-country racer. Both of those bikes are all new, whereas the 150XC-W is unchanged for 2023. The XC still has TPI fuel injection, oil injection and no-linkage PDS rear suspension. Beyond that, the 150XC-W has a mellower personality, softer suspension settings, lights, a kickstand, an odometer, an 18-inch rear wheel and a wider-ratio gearbox.

TM EN144Fi/EN125Fi (OFF-ROAD): $10,695/$10,195

TM offers its own version of transfer-port fuel injection and uses different components from those used by KTM. The EN144Fi and EN125Fi are kickstart 6-speeds in full enduro trim. The frame is beautifully hand-welded aluminum. The fork is KYB. The shock is made in-house by TM, and the power valve is electronically controlled. The 144 can still be had without fuel injection as well for $10,395.

TM MX144/MX125 (MOTOCROSS): $9495/$9195

Small-bore two-strokes are a defining part of TM’s identity, extending beyond motorcycle circles and into the karting world. The MX144 and MX125 have different bore-and-stroke configurations but are otherwise identical. The power valve is electronic, but starting is accomplished through an old-school kick-starter. The frame is hand-welded aluminum. The fork is KYB, and the shock is made in-house by TM.



BETA 125RR (OFF-ROAD): $8599

For 2023 Beta concentrated most of its efforts on the 125RR. This bike is only three years old, but the engineers already saw places to make improvements. The crank is smaller, and the flywheel weight has decreased. The smaller crank resulted in increased crankcase volume, and that, along with a new head, altered the power delivery. Starting is performed with a kick-starter, and fuel mixture is through a 36mm Keihin carburetor. This model does not feature Beta’s oil-injection system.



GASGAS MC125 (MOTOCROSS): $7349

The GasGas MC125 is now completely different from the other 125s in the combined Pierer Mobility motorcycle group. By going unchanged for 2023, the MC125 has become the old-school alternative for the motocross purist. The other bikes are now fuel-injected and electric start, whereas the GasGas is kickstart and has a Mikuni carburetor. Additionally, GasGas managed to keep the price down by using non-brand-name components.

HUSQVARNA TC125 (MOTOCROSS): $8049

The Husky TC125 is another of the bikes in the Pierer Mobility Group that got a complete redesign for 2023. The TC125 motor is identical to that of the KTM 125SX, which means it lost its kick-starter and gained throttle-body fuel injection. Husqvarna’s chassis has a number of differences from KTM, including different bodywork, an integrated airbox/subframe, and a ProTaper handlebar. Husqvarna does not offer a 144cc version of the TC125 yet. The TC125 will also come in a heritage edition, which carries an MSRP of $8249.



KTM 125XC (OFF-ROAD): $8249

The KTM 125XC is a blood brother to the 125SX motocross bike but set up for cross-country racing with softer suspension, a kickstand, more fuel capacity, an 18-inch rear wheel and a kickstand. Like the SX, it’s a new bike for 2023 with throttle-body fuel injection and electric start. Even if you want to install a kick-starter, there’s no longer a place to put one. The chassis and bodywork are also all new and straight from the motocross world.



KTM 125SX (MOTOCROSS): $7949

KTM is taking a bit of a risk with the 2023 125SX. The kick-starter and the carburetor are gone for good. In their place is an electric starter and throttle-body fuel injection. That’s only the beginning. The frame and bodywork are new, akin to what is currently being used by the Red Bull KTM Pro motocross team. For now, there is no 150 in the lineup, but one will probably follow soon.



SHERCO SE125 FACTORY (OFF-ROAD): $9999

Sherco’s 125 two-stroke is still the newest bike in the line, introduced in 2018. As such, it has received evolutionary changes each year. The SE125 Factory has electric start, as well as an electronic power valve. The fork is a closed-cartridge KYB, and the brakes are Brembos. The SE125 also has lights and an odometer. A Keihin carburetor feeds a Moto Tassinari V-Force reed block.



YAMAHA YZ125 MONSTER ENERGY EDITION (MOTOCROSS): $7199

Even though the Star Yamaha racing team doesn’t officially race the YZ125 in pro competition, you can bet that they have a small fleet of them in their Florida headquarters for fun. The Monster Energy Edition has graphics that are a tribute to that team and the success they’ve enjoyed in both the Monster Energy Supercross series and the Lucas Oil Pro motocross series. Under the Monster graphics and black plastic, it’s the same as the standard edition.



YAMAHA YZ125 (MOTOCROSS): $6999

The Yamaha YZ125 can lay claim to having the longest production run of any bike sold in the U.S. Last year the bike saw one of the most extensive redesigns in its 49-year history. It got a new motor, new bodywork and updated suspension. Only the aluminum central-backbone frame itself was carried over from the previous model. For 2023, Yamaha let its engineers take a break and is offering the bike unchanged aside from cosmetics.



YAMAHA YZ125X (OFF-ROAD): $7099

The Yamaha YZ125X off-road bike has only been available since 2020, but it still got a major makeover for 2023. It benefited from all the same changes that the motocross version got in 2022, including a new motor and new bodywork. In order to make it into an off-road bike, it also has differences in the power valve, head and ignition mapping. The suspension has off-road settings. It has an 18-inch rear wheel, a kickstand, Dunlop AT81 tires and a reserve position on the fuel petcock.



KAWASAKI KX112 (MOTOCROSS): $5399

Last year was the debut of the Kawasaki KX112. As its displacement indicates, it’s a candidate for the Supermini class. The KX112 uses a 16-inch rear wheel with a 19-incher in front and is equipped with Dunlop MX33 tires. Now, Kawasaki is a legitimate contender against the Austrian bikes that dominate the class. In its first year, the bike has already landed on the podium at the Loretta Lynn Amateur Nationals, which is the hotbed of mini racing in America.



SHERCO 50 HRD (OFF-ROAD): $4199-$3799

In Europe, there’s a huge market for 50cc dual-sport bikes, and Sherco is one of the key players. Over here, the 50 HRD SE is an off-road bike but still fun for kids and adults. There are eight different versions of the 50, including four Supermoto models. Most have a 17-inch rear wheel with an 18-inch front wheel and a 6-speed transmission.

TM MX100/MX85 (MOTOCROSS): $6945/$6895

In the world of amateur racing, TM minis are among the most highly prized motorcycles. The small Italian company has made a big investment in little two-stroke motors. The basic platform is the aluminum-framed MX85 with its 14/17-inch wheel combo. Then there’s the big-wheel MX100 with a 16-incher in the rear and a 19 up front. Finally, there’s the elite MX112 Supermini.



GASGAS MC85 (MOTOCROSS): $6249

Considering that GasGas offered no minis until 2020, it’s amazing how common their bikes have become in the amateur racing world. The GasGas MC65 is very similar to the KTM 85SX and Husqvarna TC85, aside from a few components. The engine is still a case-reed, power-valve 6-speed. It has a WP air fork in front and a WP shock connected directly to the swingarm sans linkage. A big-wheel version is available for $6449.



HUSQVARNA TC85 (MOTOCROSS): $6749

Husqvarna’s TC85 shares much with its KTM and GasGas brothers but carries a slightly higher price and is seen as the elite brand of the three. It still uses a case-reed, power-valve, 6-speed motor. Most of the components are the same as those of the KTM, including Excel rims, WP suspension, Formula brakes and ODI grips. A version with 19/16-inch wheels is $6949.



KAWASAKI KX85 (MOTOCROSS): $4699

Kawasaki can easily go 10 years between updates to its minis, so don’t expect a major change any time soon. That came last year when the KX85 got a new look, as well as changes to the gearbox, cooling system and tires. The Kawasaki still has a lower seat height than many other bikes in the 85 class and is excellent for younger, smaller riders.



KTM 85SX (MOTOCROSS): $6549

It seems like the KTM 85SX has become a rite of passage. Most young riders have some seat time on the little KTM before graduating to the big-bike ranks. It’s still considered the most advanced bike in the 85 class. The power-valve, case-reed motor and 6-speed gearbox are mated to WP suspension (air in the front, PDS in the rear). A big-wheel model sells for $6849.



SUZUKI RM85 (MOTOCROSS): $4499

Some people in the motocross world are highly critical of Suzuki for leaving its bikes unchanged for so long. But, there’s still a place for an 85 with a good price, a low seat height and an easy-to-use powerband. That’s the RM85, and any change will compromise that formula in one way or another. The power-valve motor still has excellent low-end power, and if left alone, it’s unbreakable and can be passed from sibling to sibling.



YAMAHA YZ85 (MOTOCROSS): $4899

Yamaha is rightfully proud of the fact that it has a bike for every age to get a young rider all the way to adulthood. Yamaha has also made an effort to keep those bikes up to date. In 2019 the YZ85 received a massive motor update, and in 2022 it got a completely new look, as well as more updates to the frame, brakes and swingarm. The 2023 model is unchanged. There’s also a version with a 17-inch rear wheel and a 19-inch front wheel called the “LW” for $5099.



COBRA CX65: $5719

Cobra redesigned the CX65 yet again last year and has made minor updates for 2023. It’s a mystery how a small American motorcycle like this can muster the resources to stay on top of the mini world, year after year. The CX65 has an electronic power valve that is more sophisticated than anything in the mini world. It still has a manual clutch and 6-speed gearbox powered by a case-reed motor with a Mikuni carburetor.



GASGAS MC65 (MOTOCROSS): $5299

The GasGas MC65 has become a weight-bearing component of the mini racing world in just three years. For 2023, it has no changes but still sells for less than the KTM or Husky because of a few components that are different. The MC65 has a 6-speed gearbox, an air fork and a no-linkage rear shock. The engine, frame and suspension are the same as those of the KTM and Husky.



HUSQVARNA TC65 (MOTOCROSS): $5599

There’s a whole generation of riders who relate to the Husqvarna brand in their own way, and it has nothing to do with Steve McQueen or Malcolm Smith. Today’s kids think of the mini ranks where the Husqvarna TC65 is an elite machine. The TC65 has the same engine, frame, suspension, brakes and wheels as the KTM 65SX. Only the bodywork, frame color and graphics are different. Both have 6-speed gearboxes, air forks and Formula hydraulic brakes. Still, the Husky commands a higher price.



KAWASAKI KX65 (MOTOCROSS): $3999

The world doesn’t revolve around racing, especially when it comes to kids. Kawasaki makes the KX65 for young riders who want to learn the world of two-wheeled adventure but don’t really care about competition. The KX65 is an inexpensive stepping stone that can teach young riders to use a manual clutch and gearbox. In the racing world, the KX65 is too dated to compete against the 65s from Austria.



KTM 65SX (MOTOCROSS): $5499

KTM hasn’t changed the 65SX for several years now. There’s no reason for that. The bike dominates the 65 class in amateur racing across the country, and with Husky and GasGas joining the party, the mini world is mostly made up of little Austrian bikes. The KTM has a manual hydraulic clutch, a 6-speed gearbox and disc brakes. The front suspension is a WP Xact air fork, and the rear is a WP PDS shock.



YAMAHA YZ65 (MOTOCROSS): $4799

The most amazing aspect of the Yamaha YZ65 is its price. In 2019, the bike was introduced as a new model, but Yamaha engineers used existing YZ85 technology to keep the price reasonable. As a result, the Yamaha is competitive with the KTM, Husky and GasGas 65s for hundreds less. In the expensive world of mini racing, those hundreds can go a long way towards getting to the races.



COBRA CX50: $4815

One reason the Cobra CX50 has earned over 300 championships is because the bike is built like a scaled-down factory motocross bike. It has twin radiators, forged triple clamps and would look perfectly at home at Anaheim One if it were just bigger. The standard CX50 already has a long list of high-end parts, but there’s also an upscale Factory Works Edition for the most elite young riders. It sells for $5719.



COBRA CX50 JR: $4599

The Cobra CX50 JR is for younger and/or smaller riders who might or might not want to go racing. The JR is made to the same quality standards as its larger, faster stablemate but is very adjustable to allow the rider to develop at his own pace. It has 10-inch cast wheels with Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires. Every detail is thought out for kids, including the micro-sized handlebar for smaller hands.



GASGAS MC50 (MOTOCROSS): $4599

In keeping with the overall philosophy for the brands under the Pierer Mobility roof, the GasGas MC50 is less expensive than its siblings from KTM and Husqvarna. It offers the same frame, suspension and motor as the TC50 and the 50SX but has its own bodywork. It features an automatic transmission and 50cc, case-reed motor. The front suspension is a WP AER 35 air fork. Plus, it’s red. What kid doesn’t like that?



HUSQVARNA TC50 (MOTOCROSS): $4799

Husqvarna’s TC50 has a new look this year with a gray ghost theme and its own bodywork. It’s still essentially the same bike as the KTM 50SX. It has an auto clutch, a case-reed motor, WP suspension and an AER 35 air fork up front with a PDS shock in the rear. Both brakes are hydraulic, and the alloy handlebar is tapered. The seat height is 26 inches, and the whole package weighs about 91 pounds without fuel.



KTM 50SX (MOTOCROSS): $4699

Even though GasGas and Husqvarna have made inroads into the mini ranks, it’s still a KTM show at most amateur races. The KTM 50SX has an adjustable automatic clutch and a torque converter that requires no shifting. The front suspension is a WP Xact air fork, and the rear shock has no linkage. There’s also a Factory Edition that has upgraded components, including an FMF exhaust system, a billet clutch cover and special graphics. It sells for $5599.



KTM 50SX MINI (MOTOCROSS): $4199

The 50SX Mini has the lowest price in the entire KTM family of motorcycles. The guys at KTM want riders to identify with orange early, so it’s the most beginner-friendly bike in the fleet. It is downsized in every way. The suspension travel for the fork is 100mm. The rear travel is 147mm, and the seat height is 558mm. That makes it a good 4 inches shorter than the regular 50SX. It still has hydraulic disc brakes, mini-specific tapered bars and an adjustable clutch.



YAMAHA PW50 (OFF-ROAD): $1699

It’s conceivable that somewhere in the U.S. there’s a grandfather, a father and a son who all learned to ride on the same Yamaha PW50. It’s been around for a very long time, and there’s still no better bike to learn on. It has a 1-speed transmission, an auto clutch and a driveshaft. You can also adjust the throttle as the rider learns the tricks of the trade. When the rider is ready to move on, be sure to drain the gas. It might be 20 years until it gets started again. o