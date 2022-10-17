GRANT BAYLOR WINS ZINK RANCH NATIONAL ENDURO- WRAPS UP TITLE!

GRANT BAYLOR GRABS FIFTH WIN OF THE SEASON AND CLINCH 2022 TITLE

Grant Baylor wrapped up the 2022 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series championship with one round remaining on the schedule after claiming a thrilling victory at this weekend’s Zink Ranch National Enduro in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, topping his brother, Am Pro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor, by the narrowest of margins. It was the South Carolina rider’s second national enduro title in the last two years, and six in a row for the brothers combined.

Grant got off to a fast start, winning the opening test of the day by seven seconds ahead of Coastal Racing GasGas’ Ryder Lafferty. However, test one was the only test Grant won all day, but his consistency was enough to keep him in the lead the rest of the way, finishing second, third, fourth, fifth and second in the final five tests.

FMF/KTM’s Josh Toth won tests two and three, while Steward won the final three tests. Steward didn’t get the best of starts, finishing fifth in test one, however his late-race flurry put him in position to challenge Grant for the win in the final test. Grant went into test six with a 10-second lead over Steward. Steward won the test by just over nine seconds ahead of Grant, leaving Grant with the victory by less than a second.