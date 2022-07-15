2023 GASGAS EC250 & EC300 TWO-STROKE ENDURO MODEL UPDATE

Hitting the trails? Hitting the special tests? Hitting that extreme loop that you and your riding buddies have been trying to master for weeks? GASGAS knows that enduro is many different things to many different people, which is why we continue to offer vibrant and inviting bikes that are ideally suited to riders of all ages and abilities. Built using our years of enduro, and trials, technical know-how, and all featuring the latest technology and distinctive styling, we’ve ramped up the red to ensure no-nonsense enduro riding and well-proven performance looks a whole lot louder for 2023!

Ensuring that 2-stroke lovers have exactly what they need, GASGAS is again offering a super clean running and serious performance pair of EC models in 2023, thanks to the simple, yet clever, EFI systems. And no matter the conditions or the weather, all bikes fire into life with the simple press of a button and run all day, every day. Best of all, with our EFI 2-strokes, there’s no need for pre-mixing fuel – just gas and go!

For 2023, we’re ramping up the red! Brighter, more vibrant, and ensuring all bikes look just a little louder and sharper, our technicians have taken the functional and comfortable bodywork and gone big on our favorite color, cranking up the visual impact for a truly great new look.



No matter if it’s an EC 250 or EC 300, our enduro bikes are designed to deliver maximum enjoyment, reliability and durability. Ensuring our bikes stand out from the competition, and stand up to the toughest terrains out there, we’re sticking to our rear linkage system. All about progression, comfort and ensuring maximum levels of traction, together with the WP XACT suspension, it is perfectly set to soak up even the roughest tracks and trails for the very best bike handling.

To get the most from of our exciting lineup of enduro bikes, we also offer a full range of GASGAS Technical Accessories and Apparel. For those looking to protect, improve and customize their woods machines, our extensive catalog of Technical Accessories includes just about everything needed, from wheels to exhaust systems, triple clamps and hand guards. Our collection of riding apparel delivers protection, comfort and style, featuring clothing designed specifically for enduro and cross country riding and racing, with head-to-toe solutions for all!