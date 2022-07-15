BETA ANNOUNCES 2023 DUAL-SPORT MODELS

Beta USA has just announced its dual-sport bikes for 2023. The range once again includes four models based on the same basic package: a 350, 390, 430 and 500. The official Beta press release follows:

Beta USA is proud to introduce the 2023 RR-S model range. Originally designed for the USA market only, these popular performance dual sport models share the same platform as the off-road RR models including frame, engine, suspension, brakes, and a host of many other parts. Street legal items are added to meet current EPA regulations without sacrificing the Beta trademark “Rideability”. Available in four engine sizes including 350, 390, 430, or 500. All with a different riding personality.

Beta engineers focused on upgrading the RR-S range for 2023 with updated ECU mapping with traction control, an improved front fork with updated internals, as well as a sleek new look with updated tank shrouds. Completing the look is a clean graphics package that complements the Italian styling. More standard features of all RR-S models include the legendary Trail Tech Voyager GPS. This meter package has more than 40 functions including a full GPS with downloadable trail maps, altitude readings, engine temp, outside temp, trip meter, hour meter, and many more functions. A rear suspension linkage is also standard which provides a better ride than the competition. Top-quality brakes with wave rotors, hydraulic clutch, electric start, plus more than 500 accessories available to build the bike of your dreams. Speaking of custom builds, watch for Beta USA’s BYOB (Build Your Own Beta) to return in 2023. Details on this program will be announced in the near future.

Updates for the 2023 models include:

Front Fork: In the quest for an even sharper rider feedback, Beta Italy’s engineers have revised the internals of the front fork – a ZF component, as on the previous generation. The geometry of the oil passages around the fork piston has been modified to eliminate any air in the system to ensure impeccably smooth fork action throughout the entire travel. This update broadens the effect of the performance as the rider changes the external compression and rebound settings resulting in improved rider comfort. Therefore, the bike remains composed and controllable even in rough terrain conditions. The goal is to create a front wheel feel for the rider that provides a greater amount of confidence

Radiator shrouds: The new shrouds are narrower than before to give the rider more freedom of movement, especially when cornering. Designed to be sleek and also contribute to the revised, simple, and essential new look of the models.

Graphics: all models now feature a new all-red color scheme. The style of the graphics is more minimalist than before, with bold, clearly defined forms and purer, more modern lines which emphasize the muscular shape of the bike and link the new shrouds seamlessly to the other components.

Suspension Package: the RR-S comes with the same suspension package as the standard RR 2 and 4 stroke models. The ZF fork, with its improvements listed above, has proven to be a class leader for all off-road riders. The Sachs/ZF rear shock is perfectly matched with the front fork to provide a perfectly balanced ride.

Rear suspension linkage: unlike others in the category, Beta RR-S models have a linkage system in the rear suspension for a more plush trail ride feel with the ability to react to sharp square-edged hits as well.

Engines: available in four different sizes, 350, 390. 430, and 500. These engines are at the same design tune as the off-road RR models and offer riders a choice of a wet or dry riding map for different riding conditions.

Traction control: the most significant feature in the 2023 RR-S range is the introduction of traction control, which made its début last year in the Racing range. To make the performance of its models ever more accessible to the rider in any situation. The traction control function is selectable by the rider from a button on top of the fuel tank. The rider can disengage traction control at any time. Since the traction control is calibrated for each of the two maps, this effectively gives the rider a choice of 4 different electronic control configurations.

Trail Tech Voyager: a staple item with every RR-S model, the Voyager GPS is the most popular off-road GPS meter on the market providing more than 30 different features starting with a full-featured GPS, total miles, trip meter, engine hours, engine temp, outside temp, tachometer, as well as many more.

Availability: November

Pricing:

350 RR-S – $11,499.00

390 RR-S – $11,599.00

430 RR-S – $11,699.00

500 RR-S – $11,799.00

plus $439.00 destination fee.

Not included are professional dealer setup, taxes, license, or other required fees.

Information on future models will be released as follows:

2023 Xtrainer September

2023 RR Race Editions October