2020 HUSKY FE501S: DUAL-SPORT VIDEO SERIES

The Husqvarna FE501S dual-sport has a new look and a number of other changes for 2020, but underneath it’s still the amazingly effective and well-finished package that has made it a big hit over the past seven years. It is similar to the KTM 500EXC dual-sport bike, but has a completely different frame and rear suspension configuration. The FE501S has motocross-style linkage working the WP rear shock and a a frame that isn’t far removed from that of the FC450 motocross bike. For this episode of the Dirt Bike Dual-Sport Video Series, we put the Husky through its paces in the high desert of Southern California. For more videos featuring 2020 dual-sport bikes, click here.