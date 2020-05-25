2020 HUSKY FE501S: DUAL-SPORT VIDEO SERIES

The Husqvarna FE501S dual-sport has a new look and a number of other changes for 2020, but underneath it’s still the amazingly effective and well-finished package that has made it a big hit over the past seven years. It is similar to the KTM 500EXC dual-sport bike, but has a completely different frame and rear suspension configuration. The FE501S has motocross-style linkage working the WP rear shock and a a frame that isn’t far removed from that of the FC450 motocross bike. For this episode of the Dirt Bike Dual-Sport Video Series, we put the Husky through its paces in the high desert of Southern California. For more videos featuring 2020 dual-sport bikes, click here.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- RICKY RUSSELL INJURY UPDATE: SURGERY A SUCCESS
- GNCC ANNOUNCES MORE 2020 RACE DATES: CAMP COOKER MAY 30/31
- 2020 BULLDOG GNCC VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
- YAMAHA YZ345 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2020 BULLDOG GNCC FULL RACE REPORT
- TORC 1 YAMAHA YZ450F MOTOCROSS REBUILD: PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT
- 2020 GNCC ROUND 4 RESULTS: HOT ONE IN GEORGIA
- WIN THIS 1998 FMF HONDA CR125R PROJECT: KC66 FOUNDATION SWEEPSTAKES
- 2020 SUPERCROSS NEW SCHEDULE RELEASED: NO SPECTATORS AT FINAL ROUNDS
- KAWASAKI KX450 PROJECT: THUMPER THURSDAY
Prev Post
Comments are closed.