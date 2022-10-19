THE WEEKLY FEED: TRAIL TESTING THE 2023 KTM 300XC-W

 

Marty Tripes raced for a myriad of  teams including Yamaha, Honda, Can-Am, Harley, Bultaco and at the 1976 Mammoth Mountain Motocross a DG sponsored Yamaha. Thanks Mark Kiel for the stellar shot!

 

Final 2022 Points Race for Motorcycles,

Quads & UTVs Features Very Tight, Technical, and Challenging Racecourses

The Motorcycles will take off to chase the Hare (Hare to be announced) first thing Saturday morning on November 5th. They will take on an extremely challenging point to point 110-mile, “single track” racecourse that is far more technical than any previous race. One unique feature is the course will run right down the streets through the middle of Goldfield. This is a non-team event for the Motorcycle racers only.

www.BITD.com

 

 

Costa Rica Unlimited, is excited to announce the delivery of Brand New Bikes. Their additions to the fleet will include a 2023 Husqvarna FE350 as well as brand new GasGas EC350 and EC300. These new bikes provide our tour guests with the latest and greatest allowing you to experience our tours without having to worry about an old bike holding you back from adventure. Ride and test up to six (6) models from the factory upgraded with all of our aftermarket sponsors products.

Come ride unlimited miles of jungle single track, mountains, beaches and see parts of Costa Rica most would never experience. Ride all day, hit the beach after, relax at our pool/deck or enjoy the active nightlife up the road in Jaco.
Costa Rica Unlimited

VIDEO JUKEBOX

This is gnarly Go Pro EnduroCross video. It’s tight and ugly!

 

Manuel Lettenbichler – 2022 FIM Hard Enduro Season Recap 

TESTING

We’re getting in a slew of off-road machines in, two of which lead the charge. KTM’s 300 XC-W and the HQV TX300. Both are fuel injected, with the Husky getting the new throttle body injection whereas the 300 XC-W has the transfer port injection. These were snapped during a test session with test rider Ryan Koch and DB Associate Editor Nic Garvin.

Ryan Koch manhandles the ’23 300 XC-W through some nice So Cal silt. Five years into the TPI zone, the new 300 has few changes yet makes smooth and very adept off-road power. The fuel injected machine runs stronger than early efforts, starts with a stab, and with oil injection metering the lube we have had superb engine durability.

 

The WP suspension is the XPLOR range, it’s focus is on the plush side targeting off-road hack. With the right sized pilot aboard, it does a good job of taking the bigger hit but it’s comfort zone is in tight terrain painted with rocks, roots and square edged obstacles.

 

A smooth hydraulic clutch lets you modulate the power, which starts very low and is incredibly tractable. This machine can carry a very tall gear without stalling and under proper tutelage can lug up seriously cobby terrain.

 

Smooth, yet immediate power help make the XC-W a stellar performer in an off-road environment. The linkless PDS rear suspension is strong in rocky terrain.

 

Nic Garvin testing the new HQV TX300. Notice the throttle hand…he went on to…

 

Taste test a plate of So Cal silt! The TX makes strong power with a substantial hit. It does throttle down nicely, running clean through out the band of boost.

 

 

GEAR BAG

Polisport is increasing its graphic guard protectors’ range for Honda, GASGAS and BETA new models. These performance parts will be available for the 2023 Honda CRF250R /RX, CRF450R/RX, GASGAS MC/MCF/EC/ECF and BETA RR 2T/4T. These translucent plastic protectors will mount on the side panels to avoid graphics from peeling away easily. This system avoids the contact between the boot and the graphics, ensuring your graphics live much longer.

 

polisport.com 

Nihilo Concepts is collaborating with ‘Keep A Breast Foundation’ to raise awareness for Breast Cancer

https://nihiloconcepts.com/

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

I call this doing a LaPorte. Cemented in my brain is a shot of Danny hanging off the back of his works YZ250 en route to winning his World Championship. This shot of a far less talented editor doing the LaPorte on his 1992 KTM300.

 

DLP on his ’82 Works Yamaha.

 

Danny, doing the LaPorte on his 1985 Husky 250.
