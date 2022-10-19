THE WEEKLY FEED: TRAIL TESTING THE 2023 KTM 300XC-W

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Marty Tripes raced for a myriad of teams including Yamaha, Honda, Can-Am, Harley, Bultaco and at the 1976 Mammoth Mountain Motocross a DG sponsored Yamaha. Thanks Mark Kiel for the stellar shot!

Final 2022 Points Race for Motorcycles,

Quads & UTVs Features Very Tight, Technical, and Challenging Racecourses

The Motorcycles will take off to chase the Hare (Hare to be announced) first thing Saturday morning on November 5th. They will take on an extremely challenging point to point 110-mile, “single track” racecourse that is far more technical than any previous race. One unique feature is the course will run right down the streets through the middle of Goldfield. This is a non-team event for the Motorcycle racers only.

This is gnarly Go Pro EnduroCross video. It’s tight and ugly!

Manuel Lettenbichler – 2022 FIM Hard Enduro Season Recap

We’re getting in a slew of off-road machines in, two of which lead the charge. KTM’s 300 XC-W and the HQV TX300. Both are fuel injected, with the Husky getting the new throttle body injection whereas the 300 XC-W has the transfer port injection. These were snapped during a test session with test rider Ryan Koch and DB Associate Editor Nic Garvin.

Nihilo Concepts is collaborating with ‘Keep A Breast Foundation’ to raise awareness for Breast Cancer

