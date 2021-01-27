THE WEEKLY FEED: MIKE BELL REMEMBERED • SOCIAL DISCHARGE • HARD ENDURO VIDEO COVERAGE

Thinking about Mike “Too Tall” Bell

We lost a great true friend and a champion with Mike Bell’s passing.  Here are a few tributes from his contemporaries.

 

 

Beta USA is proud to announce the new 2021 EVO Factory models. Based in Florence, Italy since 1905, The Tuscan manufacturer’s extensive experience and know-how have allowed them to develop a limited production model range offering advanced riders the highest level of performance while offering the clubman rider a boost in confidence. Compared to the standard versions, the Factory Editions add a whole list of components that make it battle-ready come competition time.
The big news for 2021 is the addition of a 200cc model! The new Evo 200 Factory Edition arrives with all the same features and benefits of the other models and offers a power delivery like no other bike in the market! Along with the new 200, there are three more 2-stroke versions including 125, 250, and 300cc. Also returning is the popular 4-stroke 300 Factory Edition. Riders are free to choose the bike that best suits their riding style and so make the most of their individual performance.
Rieju USA signs QUINN WENTZEL
“We’re excited to be signing Quinn to represent Rieju at events all across the US,” commented Mark Berg from Rieju USA. “Quinn is one of the best riders in the nation when it comes to Hard Offroad and will show the US what the MR300 Racing and Pro models can accomplish this season.” Rieju USA and Quinn will focus efforts this year on the select AMA Extreme Races and the SEER race series with Quinn leading the charge. The MR Series from Rieju is already a proven race machine, from its previous incarnation as the EC300, and will be a great weapon to compete in Hard Offroad for Pros and Amateurs alike.

 

 

And the rider on the left is…KTM’s future boss Rod Bush.

 

 

 

 

 

The Spanish Hard Enduro showcased Sherco’s Mario Roman and Beta’s Jonny Walker

That’s a young Wolf blasting off the line at Valley Cycle Park on his Dirt Bike West CZ 400. To his left is Jim O’Neal and Randy Berkley. The result: Wolf was humbled greatly as he got smoked.
My buddy Scott Tiffany penciled this drawing of a CZ ad back in the early 70s. I can’t believe I still have the original!

 

