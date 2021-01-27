THE WEEKLY FEED: MIKE BELL REMEMBERED • SOCIAL DISCHARGE • HARD ENDURO VIDEO COVERAGE

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Thinking about Mike “Too Tall” Bell

We lost a great true friend and a champion with Mike Bell’s passing. Here are a few tributes from his contemporaries.

NEWS

Beta USA is proud to announce the new 2021 EVO Factory models. Based in Florence, Italy since 1905, The Tuscan manufacturer’s extensive experience and know-how have allowed them to develop a limited production model range offering advanced riders the highest level of performance while offering the clubman rider a boost in confidence. Compared to the standard versions, the Factory Editions add a whole list of components that make it battle-ready come competition time.

The big news for 2021 is the addition of a 200cc model! The new Evo 200 Factory Edition arrives with all the same features and benefits of the other models and offers a power delivery like no other bike in the market! Along with the new 200, there are three more 2-stroke versions including 125, 250, and 300cc. Also returning is the popular 4-stroke 300 Factory Edition. Riders are free to choose the bike that best suits their riding style and so make the most of their individual performance.

Rieju USA signs QUINN WENTZEL

SOCIAL DISTANCING

VIDEO MADNESS

The Spanish Hard Enduro showcased Sherco’s Mario Roman and Beta’s Jonny Walker

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

