TM 300 2-STROKE: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES

TM is a small company out of Pesaro, Italy that can go toe-to-toe with the giants of the motorcycle industry in innovation and technology. The company has its own take on TPI fuel injection for two-strokes, but offers a carbureted version of the EN300 as well. As it turns out, it’s the carbureted version that sells best. Check out the 2021 TM EN300, featured in this episode of the Premix Video Series.
