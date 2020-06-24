THE WEEKLY FEED: MARK ‘THE BOMBER’ BARNETT, VIDEO MADNESS, HOT PRODUCTS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Mark Barnett

photo Tom Mueller

Mark Barnett was a bad son of a …gun. He will go down in history as one of tough guys from the early days of motocross. Mark started off with a shop ride for Fox in 1977 and following the Trans-AM series Suzuki’s Mark Blackwell gave him a full factory ride.  and while it took him a few years to find the speed and tenacity to battle with Broc Glover, who was at the top of the 125 game, Barnett went on to win three consecutive 125 National championships (from ’80-’82) and a Supercross title in 1981. Tom Mueller says of his photo “I have thousands of images from my Cycle News days, thought I knew them all. But somehow this one slipped through my grasp. An iconic image of one of the greatest motocross racers of all time. No nonsense, all business, no flash. Mentally strong, physically strong- Mark Barnett”.

 

NEWS

www.glenhelen.com

 


For more information on the series, please visit www.gnccracing.com.

 

SOCIAL DISTANCING

 

A posting from one of our favorite shooters- Mark Kiel

My brother Dave snapped this shot of me on my Maico at Indian Dunes circa 1974 or 75.

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

Carnage in practice!

 

This may not be Moto, but it’s rad!

 

 

RED BULL SPECIAL- ERZBERG REVISITED

With the canceling of the Erzberg rodeo due to the pandemic, Red Bull put together a show revisiting some of the most iconic ‘Erzbergs’ of the past. Hot topics include Graham Jarvis’ debut victory, Taddy Blazusiak’s five-year win streak, the fight for glory in 2019 and of course, Downtown – the year the Iron Giant almost defeated everyone. WESS Enduro World Champion Manuel Lettenbichler, Paul Bolton and Taddy Blazusiak are just some of the special guests with stories to tell.

 

 

 

 

GEAR BAG

Pro Circuit is excited to release an assortment of engine accessories like Billet cam covers, tappet covers and engine plug kits for select mini bike models. New tappet covers for the ’15-20 KLX110 and 2020 KLX230, a Billet cam cover for the ’02-20 KLX110 and ’10-20 KLX110L, as well as engine plug kits for the ’18-20 CRF110F and ’10-20 KLX110 are now available at the shop and are all machined from aircraft-grade aluminum, anodized red and hand polished for a true works look any mini bike rider will be sure to appreciate.

www.procircuit.com 

 

 

https://shop.betausa.com/

www.zeta-racing.com 

http://www.drcproducts.com/

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Yep, I admit it. I rode 3-wheelers for a bit when we started 3&4 Wheel Action magazine in 1985. Speaking quite frankly I was bad on a 3-wheeler, in spite of coaching from heroes like trying Honda’s Mark Weixeldorfer and Kawa’s Jimmy White. I just sucked. My short life in the ATV lane turned around quickly when Suzuki introduced the Quadracer. It was a game changer.
