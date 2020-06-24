THE WEEKLY FEED: MARK ‘THE BOMBER’ BARNETT, VIDEO MADNESS, HOT PRODUCTS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Mark Barnett

photo Tom Mueller

Mark Barnett was a bad son of a …gun. He will go down in history as one of tough guys from the early days of motocross. Mark started off with a shop ride for Fox in 1977 and following the Trans-AM series Suzuki’s Mark Blackwell gave him a full factory ride. and while it took him a few years to find the speed and tenacity to battle with Broc Glover, who was at the top of the 125 game, Barnett went on to win three consecutive 125 National championships (from ’80-’82) and a Supercross title in 1981. Tom Mueller says of his photo “I have thousands of images from my Cycle News days, thought I knew them all. But somehow this one slipped through my grasp. An iconic image of one of the greatest motocross racers of all time. No nonsense, all business, no flash. Mentally strong, physically strong- Mark Barnett”.

NEWS

SOCIAL DISTANCING

VIDEO JUKEBOX

RED BULL SPECIAL- ERZBERG REVISITED

With the canceling of the Erzberg rodeo due to the pandemic, Red Bull put together a show revisiting some of the most iconic ‘Erzbergs’ of the past. Hot topics include Graham Jarvis’ debut victory, Taddy Blazusiak’s five-year win streak, the fight for glory in 2019 and of course, Downtown – the year the Iron Giant almost defeated everyone. WESS Enduro World Champion Manuel Lettenbichler, Paul Bolton and Taddy Blazusiak are just some of the special guests with stories to tell.

GEAR BAG

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY