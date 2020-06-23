2021 KTM ELECTRIC BIKES

KTM has expanded its electric offerings with the inclusion of a KTM-branded Stacyc youth model. While the Stacyc is technically branded as a 2020 model, the 2021 Freeride XC-E electric motorcycle was announced as well as the 2021 KTM SX E 5 mini. Below is KTM’s official announcement and information. For KTM’s 2021 gasoline-powered motocross line. click here.

Introducing the 2020 KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes. Joining the advanced electrically-powered 2021 KTM SX-E 5 and KTM FREERIDE E-XC, 2020 KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYCs will enhance KTM’s e-mobility lineup and continue to grow the sport of motorcycling.

KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to join forces with STACYC, Inc. in its mission to create the next generation of riders by introducing the 2020 KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes. To be sold exclusively through authorized KTM dealers, this co-branded venture with STACYC supports KTM’s philosophy of growing the sport of motorcycling by providing an entry level two-wheeler to the youngest of riders.

The KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE is the perfect choice for little rippers with little or no experience on a balance bike. With 12” wheels and a low 13” seat height, it allows riders to learn to push, balance or coast with confidence before graduating to the 3-level powered mode. Featuring a new high-output brushless motor for 2020, the KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 16eDRIVE is the clear choice for slightly taller riders or those with more experience. It features more power, larger 16” wheels and an increased 17” seat height. Both models offer quick charging and roughly 30-60 minutes of run-time for an exceptional amount of fun, along with hours of hand-eye coordination, balance and outdoor exercise.

STACYC electric balance bikes offer a unique opportunity to share the sport of motorcycling with the young riders of tomorrow. Once they’ve mastered balance and throttle control and are ready for a larger platform, KTM’s electric-powered SX-E 5 is the perfect next step on their riding journey with adjustable seat height and six selectable power modes. Following a successful debut in 2020, the KTM SX-E 5 has proven to bring upon an entirely new generation of competitive racing, which now begins with the youngest riders starting out on the KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC electric balance bikes to focus on learning the basics before progressing onto a full-sized mini race bike.

On the other end of KTM’s e-mobility line is the full-sized KTM FREERIDE E-XC, a no-limits electric machine with a powerful state-of-the-art brushless electric motor, zero emissions and the latest KTM PowerPack with enhanced capacity. WP suspension helps keep things grounded, while energy recuperation technology means you’ll spend more time blasting across the toughest terrain in absolute silence. A new FORMULA brake system for 2021 features new calipers, master cylinders and a larger rear rotor to bring everything to a controlled stop with confidence.

KTM FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes and the 2021 KTM SX-E 5 will be arriving in dealers this summer. Look for the 2021 KTM FREERIDE E-XC in dealers this fall.

2021 KTM FREERIDE E-XC

2021 KTM FREERIDE E-XC Highlights

• NEW FORMULA brake system (2-piston floating caliper front, single-piston floating rear with dimensions close to full-size SX brakes—pads are interchangeable with full-sized SX) offering improved brake feel and performance, along with more consistent brake pad wear.

• NEW larger rear brake disc (220 instead of 210mm) offers increased braking performance.

• NEW rear brake master cylinder (located on the handlebar) matches the design of the new front brake master cylinder

• Brushless electric motor provides 18 kW of peak power (2 kW more than the previous generation) and is controlled by an intelligent control unit providing responsive, tractable power delivery.

• 260 V battery hosts 360 Lithium Ion cells arranged in a robust die-cast aluminum casing and provides 50% more capacity than previous generation.

• 3.9 kWh output offers up to two hours of pure riding fun (depending on riding style and terrain).

• Energy recuperation during coasting and braking extends range for increased riding fun.

• Intuitive multifunctional display located between the steering head and seat offers easy selection between three different ride modes.

• Lightweight composite frame design with a long steering head provides optimal stability of the front end for precise handling.

• The frame combines high-quality chrome-molybdenum steel with forged aluminum elements that provide optimal stiffness in a light, innovative package.

• CNC machined triple clamp with optimal clamping area for the forks for smooth fork action.

• Premium WP XPLOR suspension front and rear provides outstanding response and damping characteristics. The WP XPLOR 43 fork offers separate damping functions for each leg and 250 mm of travel. The WP XPLOR shock with PDS and 260 mm of travel is fully adjustable.

SPECIFICATIONS

Electric motor: Permanent magnet synchronous motor in a disc armature design

Rated output: 11 kW (15 hp) @ 5,500 rpm

Max. power: 16 kW (22 hp) @ 4,500 rpm

Torque: 42 Nm from 0 rpm

Max. motor speed: 6,600 rpm

Transmission: 1 gear

Primary drive: 1 : 2.4

Final drive: 11:48

Cooling system: Liquid cooling

Battery: Lithium-ion KTM Power Pack (easily removable)

Rated voltage: 260 V

Max. voltage: 300 V

Capacity: 2,600 Wh

Charging time 100%: 80 min

Charging time 80%: 50 min

Charger line voltage: 230 V / 50 Hz

Charging rate: Quick charging 13 A, normal charging 10 A

Charging power: Quick charging 3,000 W, normal charging 2,400 W

Frame: Perimeter steel-aluminum composite frame

Subframe: High-strength polyamide/ABS plastic

Handlebars: Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front suspension: WP USD Ø 43 mm

Rear suspension: WP PDS shock absorber

Suspension travel front/rear: 250/260 mm

Brake front/rear: Formula disc brakes Ø 260/230 mm

Wheels front/rear: 1.60 x 21”; 1.85 x 18” GIANT RIMS

Tires front/rear: 2.75-21“; 120/90-18“

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4″

Steering head angle: 23°

Wheelbase: 1418 ± 10 mm / 55.8 ± 0.4 in

Ground clearance: 340 mm / 13.4 in

Seat height: 910 mm / 35.8 in

Weight: 108 kg / 238.1 lbs

2021 KTM SX-E 5

2021 KTM SX-E 5 Highlights

• NEW WP XACT 35 mm air-sprung fork is ultra-lightweight and easily adjustable for different rider sizes and track conditions and features thinner outer tubes to deliver a 240 gram weight reduction for agile, confidence-inspiring handling.

• Adjustable WP XACT rear suspension with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology has been reworked with new settings to match the performance of the WP XACT fork.

• Reworked triple clamps designed to accommodate the new fork diameter.

• State-of-the-art electric motor with 5 kW peak performance featuring an extremely compact and slim design that is well suited to the smaller chassis.

• Due to its dust and waterproof layout, the air-cooled motor is wear and maintenance-free.

• Battery with 84 modern Lithium-Ion cells in a robust die-cast aluminum casing, mounted just above the motor, offers enough stored energy for more than two hours of riding for a beginner and 25 minutes for faster riders, depending on riding conditions.

• Adjustable seat height can be set at the standard 665 mm or it can be easily reduced 25 mm by adjusting the bodywork or another 25 mm by lowering the suspension position. A Suspension Lowering Kit from the PowerParts line can lower the seat height approximately 50 mm more.

• Easy-to-use multifunctional instrument panel allows selection between 6 different ride modes to tailor the power characteristics to any ability level.

• Quick-charging external worldwide charger supplying up to 900 W can be connected to any 110 Volt socket and plugs directly into the battery back.

• A lanyard attached between the rider’s wrist and the kill switch stops the motor when removed, or in the event of an unexpected fall by the rider.

• Ride modes can be locked by a magnetic key mounted under the seat to prevent young riders from changing the selected mode.

• Bodywork that mimics the full-size SX-F line that gives the SX-E 5 a slim profile for excellent ergonomics and handling.

• Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight WAVE discs are powerful with feedback that gives control for any skill level.

• Super lightweight, black anodized aluminum rims are matched to MAXXIS tires for maximum grip.

SPECIFICATIONS

Electric Motor: 48 V – BLDC Motor with Outer Rotor

Rated Output: 2 kW / 3,200 RPM

Max Power: 5kW / 3,900 RPM

Torque: 13.8 Nm from 0 RPM

Max Motor Speed: 6,000 RPM

Final Drive: 8:46

Cooling: Air Cooled

Battery: Lithium-Ion KTM

Capacity: 907 Wh

Charging Time 100%: 70 minutes

Charging Time 80%: 45 minutes

Charging Power: 900 W

Frame: Double Grinded Central Double-Cradle-Type Frame

Subframe: Fiberglass-Reinforced Plastic

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT 35 USD Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT PDS Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 205 mm / 8.07 in; 185 mm / 7.28 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.50 x 12” / 1.60 x 10” Aluminum

Front/Rear Tires: 60/100 x 12” / 2.75 x 10”

Chain: 1/2 x 3/16 in

Steering Head Angle: 24º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,032 mm ± 10 mm / 40.6 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 235 mm / 9.2 in