THE WEEKLY FEED: MARK BLACKWELL IN THE DEZ, MORE ON THE INCREDIBLE KTM 500XCF-W

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Mark Blackwell

Back in the day many of our top motocross pros would shift their focus to high end off-road events once or twice a year. Here’s Mark Blackwell.   He won the 1971 American 500cc Motocross title (a predecessor of today’s AMA National Motocross Championship) by being the top-scoring American in the Trans-AMA Series. In 1972 his motocross prowess was peaking with a victory in the 500cc class in the  Daytona Motocross (which later evolved into the Daytona Supercross). He then spent the majority of that season racing in international motocross events in Europe. In 1972 he partnered with Malcolm Smith at the Mint 400 Off-road race. They finished fourth overall, 1st 250. (Special thanks to Chili White for posting the photo!)

 

 

Warren Reid- 1976 Saddleback Trans AMA. Photo Mark Kiel

 

 

Zach Bell at the famous Adelanto water jump. Photo Tanke.
Rockstar Husky rider Austin Waltan finishing third overall. Photo Tanke.
Gary Sutherlin launching. Tanke Photo.

 

Jeff White and BP easing it down out of the snow.
Never be too manly to hop off and bulldog! It’s better than a bark sandwich.
My nephews, thankfully cut from the same cloth!

 

 

 

 

NEW 2020 TIGER 1200 DESERT AND ALPINE SPECIAL EDITIONS
Tiger 1200 Desert Edition – Inspired by epic adventures taken across the most inhospitable deserts in the world, from the Sahara to the Kalahari and beyond.

Inspired by the world’s most epic motorcycle adventures Triumph is pleased to announce two new very special Tiger 1200s, the Tiger 1200 Desert edition and Tiger 1200 Alpine edition.

-Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition – Inspired by the epic alpine adventures riders have made across one of the world’ most breathtakingly beautiful mountain ranges.

Dedicated high specification set-up with even greater value for money
– The new Tiger 1200 Special Editions both add to the mid-spec Tiger XRx and Tiger XCx specification set-up with an even higher level of equipment, designed to enhance the ride and deliver even greater value for money– Lightweight Arrow titanium silencer; – Triumph Shift Assist.

Standard of triple powered performance, rider technology and premium specification equipment

– Powerful and responsive 1,215cc triple engine, delivering peak power of 139 HP @ 9,350 rpm, maximum torque of 90 LB-FT @ 7,600 rpm and an incredible sound from a lightweight Arrow titanium silencer.

– State-of-the-art rider technology. Including: Triumph Shift Assist, adjustable full-color TFT instruments, optimized cornering ABS & traction control, up to five riding modes, all LED lighting, illuminated buttons, keyless ignition, cruise control, electrically adjustable windscreen, heated grips and multiple power sockets.

– Premium specification equipment, including: Triumph semi-active suspension (TSAS), Brembo Monobloc brakes, adjustable seat height.

www.triumphmotorcycles.com

 

TRAIL TIME: KTM 500XCF-W

Here’s a couple of pics from our KTM 500 XCF-W testing. The machine is quite a joy, making big power with the softest voice imaginable. It’s lighter than a Japanese motocrosser and makes superior off-road power that is manageable, potent, stealthy and fun.

The machine is very light and nimble feeling, especially for a big 4-stroke. And while the exhaust note is minimal, the on tap power is always there on the 6-speeder.
The machine has multiple riding maps and comes with very clean mapping, which makes for very few coughs and flame outs. These can haunt a big fours stroke in tight, technical terrain.
Our test rider Ryan Koch spends the majority of his time on a 2-stroke, he praised the KTM’s mobility, lack of flame outs and a huge fun factor.
Super versatility highlights the 500 XCF-W. The suspension is super plush, the power brilliantly smooth.

 

WOLF:BACK IN THE DAY

Testing a White Brothers modified 1986 Honda XR600m in Gorman, California. The XR600 was still a hit or miss with starting but had firmly snared itself as the bike to beat in Baja. Chuck Miller and Bruce Ogilvie dominated in 1986. I’m trail riding the beast and in the right conditions it was fun. Shot by the infamous Fran Kuhn.
