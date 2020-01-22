THE WEEKLY FEED: MARK BLACKWELL IN THE DEZ, MORE ON THE INCREDIBLE KTM 500XCF-W

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Mark Blackwell

NEW 2020 TIGER 1200 DESERT AND ALPINE SPECIAL EDITIONS

Inspired by the world’s most epic motorcycle adventures Triumph is pleased to announce two new very special Tiger 1200s, the Tiger 1200 Desert edition and Tiger 1200 Alpine edition.

Dedicated high specification set-up with even greater value for money

– The new Tiger 1200 Special Editions both add to the mid-spec Tiger XRx and Tiger XCx specification set-up with an even higher level of equipment, designed to enhance the ride and deliver even greater value for money– Lightweight Arrow titanium silencer; – Triumph Shift Assist.

Standard of triple powered performance, rider technology and premium specification equipment

– Powerful and responsive 1,215cc triple engine, delivering peak power of 139 HP @ 9,350 rpm, maximum torque of 90 LB-FT @ 7,600 rpm and an incredible sound from a lightweight Arrow titanium silencer.

– State-of-the-art rider technology. Including: Triumph Shift Assist, adjustable full-color TFT instruments, optimized cornering ABS & traction control, up to five riding modes, all LED lighting, illuminated buttons, keyless ignition, cruise control, electrically adjustable windscreen, heated grips and multiple power sockets.

– Premium specification equipment, including: Triumph semi-active suspension (TSAS), Brembo Monobloc brakes, adjustable seat height.

www.triumphmotorcycles.com

TRAIL TIME: KTM 500XCF-W

Here’s a couple of pics from our KTM 500 XCF-W testing. The machine is quite a joy, making big power with the softest voice imaginable. It’s lighter than a Japanese motocrosser and makes superior off-road power that is manageable, potent, stealthy and fun.

