THE WEEKLY FEED: DOING THE LAPORTE • WILD EXTREME VIDS • NEW PRODUCTS • SOCIAL STUFF

THE 2ND ANNUAL WORLD VET CUP OF NATIONS – WILL HAPPEN THIS YEAR WITH A FEW CHANGES!

NOVEMBER 5-8, 2020

The race will be run in conjunction with the 2020 Dubya World Vet MX Championships – This event will give you the opportunity to represent your country with teammates. With COVID-19 travel regulations, Glen Helen and Dubya have made a few changes to the rules.

Now each country only has to have one member on the team from another country. That member will be allowed to have riders from the US on their team. Each country will be allowed up to 3 teams consisting of 3 members- each team must have a 30+, 40+, and 50+ rider on the team. The riders can be of any skill level. The event will be a 2-moto format with both motos racing on Sunday, November 8. Each team will line up on the start gate in their age group 30+ on 1st Gate, 40+ on 2nd Gate, and 50+ on 3rd Gate. Riders will all receive race bibs indicating the country they represent and color to indicate their age group. The scoring will be based on all three riders and both motos with the lowest score of the two-moto format to determine the winning team and country.

Teams must apply and be accepted for each country. Applications are available now and must be received by October 26. Click Here for Race Application.

The World Vet Cup of Nations committee will review all applications and inform you of your acceptance. Once accepted, you will be required to register and pay to hold your spot. The fee once accepted is $100 per team or $50 for an individual. This World Cup Trophy (photo below) will be awarded to the winner and have your name and country engraved on it. The trophy will be displayed at the Glen Helen Museum throughout the year. Each winner will also receive a commemorative medallion.

If you do not have enough riders to make up a team to represent your country, you can still apply, and the committee will attempt to combine applicants from the same country to make up a team.

We look forward to seeing all of you at Glen Helen Raceway on November 5-8, 2020!

