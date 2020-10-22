RIEJU’S (FORMERLY GASGAS) NEW MR300 HARD ENDURO

RIEJU MR300 HARD ENDURO

Rieju introduces the new MR300 Pro to their line up of HARD ENDURO models.

Available in February for the US Market, the MR300 Pro picks up the pieces of the GG300 GP model that was so successful in the USA.

New features that come stock on the new PRO

–KYB 48mm AOS with black Anodized anti friction treatment

–XTRIG ROCS Triple clamps, Anodized, lighter

–Renthal Twin Wall Handlebars

–Goldspeed PRO HD Rims, with anodized RED hubs

–Front NG260mm Floating Brake Rotor

–Non-slip twin material (better grip)

–Funnelweb High Capacity Performance air filter

–Radiator Fan

–Polisport Engine Protectors

–Polisport Chassis Protectors

Limited availability in February. Reach out to your local Rieju dealer for more information and retail price!

Find your dealer at www.cpd.direct and more information at https://www.rieju.es/en