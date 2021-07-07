THE WEEKLY FEED: COOL POSTS• EXTREME ENDURO VIDS • NEW PRODUCTS • DB THE MAG- BITD!

BLAST FROM THE PAST
Dirt Bike Magazine 250 MX shoot-out: 1981. The place- Indian Dunes, Shadow Glen course. Can you name the riders? Answer can be found in Wolf: Back in the Day.
SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE
VIDEO MADNESS
This is some stellar Go Pro footage from Cody Webb during the qualifier at Tough like RORR. Check out his passing skills!
Here’s some real Endurocross from Mario Roman’s POV
GEAR BAG
ASV Inventions C6 Levers for 2022 KTM / Husqvarna / GasGas Models
Kenda Knarly K777F/K778 Front and Rear Tires
- Extreme enduro FIM-aprroved
- Super-soft and flexible for ultimate terrain compliance and grip.
- Compound provides highest traction in both wet and dry conditions.
- Reversible rear for variable terrain applications.
MOOSE RACING 3&1 RACHET
WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY
DB 250 MX Shootout- 1981: Jon Miller •Steve Schmitz •Kenny Zahrt •Mike Webb •Nick Hale •John Caper •Rick Salmon
