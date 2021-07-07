THE WEEKLY FEED: COOL POSTS• EXTREME ENDURO VIDS • NEW PRODUCTS • DB THE MAG- BITD!

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Dirt Bike Magazine 250 MX shoot-out: 1981. The place- Indian Dunes, Shadow Glen course. 
Can you name the riders? Answer can be found in Wolf: Back in the Day.

 

SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE

This is right up there as one of the best start shots ever!

 

VIDEO MADNESS

This is some stellar Go Pro footage from Cody Webb during the qualifier at Tough like RORR. Check out his passing skills!

Here’s some real Endurocross from Mario Roman’s POV

 

 

GEAR BAG

 

ASV Inventions C6 Levers for 2022 KTM / Husqvarna / GasGas Models

ASV Inventions is excited to release their popular C6 Levers for 2022 KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas models. Both the clutch and brake levers feature an adjustable and unbreakable design that mounts into the stock perch or master cylinder. The C6 Levers are CNC machined in the USA from 6061 Billet Aluminum and feature a micro-indexing dial with four inches of on-the-fly reach adjustability. ASV offers these levers in five colors along with a limited six-year warranty. The going price is $110.00

www.asvinventions.com

nihilo concepts

Kenda Knarly K777F/K778 Front and Rear Tires

  • Extreme enduro FIM-aprroved
  • Super-soft and flexible for ultimate terrain compliance and grip.
  • Compound provides highest traction in both wet and dry conditions.
  • Reversible rear for variable terrain applications.

Polisport announces their complete line of CRF450RX plastics which come in an array of colors.

polisport.com

MOOSE RACING 3&1 RACHET
Moose Racing’s 3-in1 ratchet tool combines 3 tools into 1. This is definitely an item to add to your tool box or to any adventure kit. The ratchet provides ample leverage when extracting bolts and can be used with any socket sets. MSRP is listed at $25.95.

www.mooseracing.com

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

The year, 2012. The place, St. George, Utah. The bike, the first fuel-injected KTM 500 EXC. This machine was a game changer via clean power, light weight and a total dirt worthy package. I was testing a brand new machine at a ride put on by my friends at Fasst Co. The St. George area is very unique featuring incredible sand drifts and rock formations that make for a killer backdrop. I was there with my buddies Mental, Bum and Mertz and on day two we snuck out with Mike Farmer who took us on a trail ride. Mental shot this pic of me after ‘he’ found a big ole gap jump. He said, jump this. I told him to suck on my toe. So he jumped it first and I was shamed into making the leap.
DB 250 MX Shootout- 1981: Jon Miller •Steve Schmitz •Kenny Zahrt •Mike Webb •Nick Hale
•John Caper •Rick Salmon
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag

ENTER NOW