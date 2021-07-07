THE WEEKLY FEED: COOL POSTS• EXTREME ENDURO VIDS • NEW PRODUCTS • DB THE MAG- BITD!

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Dirt Bike Magazine 250 MX shoot-out: 1981. The place- Indian Dunes, Shadow Glen course. Can you name the riders? Answer can be found in Wolf: Back in the Day.

VIDEO MADNESS

This is some stellar Go Pro footage from Cody Webb during the qualifier at Tough like RORR. Check out his passing skills!

Here’s some real Endurocross from Mario Roman’s POV

GEAR BAG

ASV Inventions C6 Levers for 2022 KTM / Husqvarna / GasGas Models

Kenda Knarly K777F/K778 Front and Rear Tires Extreme enduro FIM-aprroved

Super-soft and flexible for ultimate terrain compliance and grip.

Compound provides highest traction in both wet and dry conditions.

polisport.com

MOOSE RACING 3&1 RACHET

www.mooseracing.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

DB 250 MX Shootout- 1981: Jon Miller •Steve Schmitz •Kenny Zahrt •Mike Webb •Nick Hale •John Caper •Rick Salmon