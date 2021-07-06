PROJECT FMF HUSKY: DUAL-SPORT VIDEO SERIES

The Husky FE501S is probably the most desired dual-sport bike on the market. That goes for industry insiders as well as rank and file riders across America. This particular Husky is owned by Donny “Lil D” Emler, the moving force behind FMF Racing. The primary mission for the bike is all family oriented riding, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a performer. Check out how Donny set it up in this episode of the Dirt Bike Dual-Sport Video Series.
