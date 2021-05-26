THE WEEKLY FEED: CLASSIC MOTO • 2022 SHERCO FACTORY ENDURO • HONDA XR600 BITD

BLAST FROM THE PAST: THE FULL LAPORTE

MY2022 SHERCO FACTORY ENDURO MODELS

MARK IT DOWN !

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2022

42nd Annual SOBOBA TRAIL RIDE

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING AND FMF RACING EXTEND PARTNERSHIP THROUGH 2023

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce an extension to its highly successful partnership with renowned exhaust manufacturer FMF Racing. The renewed agreement will see Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing continue to benefit from the American company’s high-performance products through to the end of 2023.

USWE RAW MOTO PACKS

The RAW™ 3L has a main storage compartment for hydration and a water-resistant phone pocket, with the addition of a detachable organizer for tools and essentials. The RAW™ 8L and 12L have a main storage compartment for hydration and gear with two zippered organizer pockets for tools and equipment.

Price: $129.95

https://www.uswe-sports.com/shop/shop-by-product/hydration-packs/raw

NIHIL O RUN COOL BRAKE PISTON FOR KTM/HQV/GASGAS

www.nihiloconcepts.com

Warp 9 Racing Adjustable Kickstand

Warp 9 Racing is putting their foot down on kickstand competition with a new adjustable kickstand. These bolt-on kickstands mount up with no modifications and are designed for motocross bikes that do not come with an OEM kickstand. The 1.5 inches of adjustable length is perfect for riders with Supermoto Wheels or shortened suspension. Available now in black and silver for KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas models. $159.00

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Idaho City Qualifier, 1995 or ’96. I wasn’t doing the whole qualifier series any longer, but Idaho was always one of my favorite rides. This year I raced an XR600, mainly based on some feedback from Scott Summers and that my buddy Dick Burleson was working for Thumper Racing. The motor was stock, it had a modified stock muffler (still quiet- but better power) and suspension settings that DB came up with and George from ESP suspension fit into the Showa dampers. About the best mod I made was fitting an XR250 tank and saddle, which was way thinner and totally transformed the bikes handling. Thanks to Geoff Ballard for that bit of brilliance! I did well on this scoot, won my class and danced around the top twenty overall.

What sage did Scott Summers whisper in my ear? He said ride it like it’s an automatic, it won’t stall so just pound on the brakes and keep a good flowing throttle hand and don’t worry about massaging the clutch in the tight stuff. Scott said that the big flywheel and crank fought off a cough-stall-flame out and he was right!