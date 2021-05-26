THE WEEKLY FEED: CLASSIC MOTO • 2022 SHERCO FACTORY ENDURO • HONDA XR600 BITD

BLAST FROM THE PAST: THE FULL LAPORTE

This is Danny LaPorte doing what we call a ‘Full Laporte’. That’s pinned, hanging off the back of the machine and airborne. This ferociousness landed him atop the world in the 250 MXGP wars.

 

NEWS

MY2022 SHERCO FACTORY ENDURO MODELS

MARK IT DOWN !
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2022
42nd Annual SOBOBA TRAIL RIDE

Husqvarna Media Center

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING AND FMF RACING EXTEND PARTNERSHIP THROUGH 2023

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce an extension to its highly successful partnership with renowned exhaust manufacturer FMF Racing. The renewed agreement will see Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing continue to benefit from the American company’s high-performance products through to the end of 2023.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

 

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

 

 

 

GEAR BAG

USWE RAW MOTO PACKS
The RAW™ Series comes standard with ventilated shoulder straps that are ergonomically designed for a comfortable and smooth weight distribution as well as the 1.2 harness system with the NDM™ (No Dancing Monkey) Technology. NDM™ uses a unique elastic harness system that allows for a tight fit but gives the extra freedom to breathe and move while deflecting any possibility of your pack bouncing around regardless of the intensity of the ride or race.  Two external attachment straps for your jacket or extra equipment round out the revolutionary designs of the RAW™ Series.

The RAW™ 3L has a main storage compartment for hydration and a water-resistant phone pocket, with the addition of a detachable organizer for tools and essentials. The RAW™ 8L and 12L have a main storage compartment for hydration and gear with two zippered organizer pockets for tools and equipment.

The Raw series is the pack of choice for USWE’s hard enduro athletes Billy Bolt, Manuel Lettenbichler, Cody Webb, Taylor Robert and Trystan Hart.

Price:  $129.95

https://www.uswe-sports.com/shop/shop-by-product/hydration-packs/raw

NIHILO RUN COOL BRAKE PISTON FOR KTM/HQV/GASGAS
The new Nihilo “Run Cool Brake Pistons” are designed to be stronger than stock and provide strong cooling performance with less brake drag. Most OEM calipers pistons are made from aluminum that just cannot hold up to the heat and extreme demands of serious racing; when they get hot, the aluminum will distort, causing loss of hydraulic pressure and brake failure. Nihilo’s Run Cool Pistons limit the area that boiling hot hydraulic fluid is able to come in contact with the piston leaving 2/3’s of the piston volume in open air with breather holes to enhance the cooling ability. Cooler pistons improve piston retraction eliminating brake drag. The stock pistons are hollow and shaped like a cup they hold the boiling hot brake fluid with no way of cooling them off, and this is why OEM pistons warp and distort, causing all kinds of brake issues. Run Cool Pistons are made from a proprietary blend of Stainless Steel, making them much stronger than the aluminum pistons, eliminating brake fade late in the race.

www.nihiloconcepts.com

Warp 9 Racing  Adjustable Kickstand

Warp 9 Racing is putting their foot down on kickstand competition with a new adjustable kickstand. These bolt-on kickstands mount up with no modifications and are designed for motocross bikes that do not come with an OEM kickstand. The 1.5 inches of adjustable length is perfect for riders with Supermoto Wheels or shortened suspension. Available now in black and silver for KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas models. $159.00

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Idaho City Qualifier, 1995 or ’96. I wasn’t doing the whole qualifier series any longer, but Idaho was always one of my favorite rides. This year I raced an XR600, mainly based on some feedback from Scott Summers and that my buddy Dick Burleson was working for Thumper Racing. The motor was stock, it had a modified stock muffler (still quiet- but better power) and suspension settings that DB came up with and George from ESP  suspension fit into the Showa dampers. About the best mod I made was fitting an XR250 tank and saddle, which was way thinner and totally transformed the bikes handling. Thanks to Geoff Ballard for that bit of brilliance! I did well on this scoot, won my class and danced around the top twenty overall.

What sage did Scott Summers whisper in my ear? He said ride it like it’s an automatic, it won’t stall so just pound on the brakes and keep a good flowing throttle hand and don’t worry about massaging the clutch in the tight stuff. Scott said that the big flywheel and crank fought off a cough-stall-flame out and he was right!

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag

ENTER NOW