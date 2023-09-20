THE WEEKLY FEED: BITD: 1978- YAMAHA WINS EVERYTHING • PRO VERSUS SCHMOE VIDEO

BLAST FROM THE PAST

This was a post by Dave Osterman, Mike Bell’s mechanic. He notes that Honda had a great year, but back in 1978 Yamaha put together a decent run.

This Yamaha ad (below) features the 1978 500cc National Champ Rick Burgett, Bob Hannah- AMA Supercross and 250cc AMA Motocross champion and 125cc National Champ Broc Glover all wearing their #1 plates. Of note, Hannah also won the Trans-AMA title in 1978 and Heikki Mikkola won his second straight 500cc World Championship.

Not too shabby…

Skyler Howes, who was dropped by the Husqvarna Factory Rally effort after finishing third at last years Dakar, has joined the Monster Energy Honda Rally Team to race the Dakar Rally and World Rally-Raid Championship.

“Riding for the HRC rally team is a highlight of my life and career.” Says Skyler. “I learned how to ride on a XR75 when I was three-years-old and I began my rally effort on a CRF450X so my roots are deep with Honda. To also have the support of Monster Energy is huge for me and I’m super excited to see what the team and I can accomplish together. After a podium at the Dakar my focus remains the same, have as much fun as possible, and continue to reach for the top step of the podium.”

My favorite wagon of all time?

Of all the machines I have ridden and raced, the KTM 300 stands alone as my favorite mount. I can remember going to Blackwater with Rod Bush and testing their brand new 273 in 1986, raced the entire Qualifier schedule in ’92 aboard one and then did Six Days in Czecho. As the years have scudded by the machine has morphed from linkage to PDS and now offers both. The front end has evolved from Upside down WP’s to right side up Zokes, and then back. But the powerplant has always had one special attribute; it makes traction down low and pulls a higher gear in the tight ugly stuff. This was the main reason I love this machine both then and now!