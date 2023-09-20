THE WEEKLY FEED: BITD: 1978- YAMAHA WINS EVERYTHING • PRO VERSUS SCHMOE VIDEO

CZ mounted Mikes Tripes at a CMC Saddleback race.

BLAST FROM THE PAST

This was a post by Dave Osterman, Mike Bell’s mechanic. He notes that Honda had a great year, but back in 1978 Yamaha put together a decent run.

This Yamaha ad (below) features the 1978 500cc National Champ Rick Burgett, Bob Hannah- AMA Supercross  and 250cc AMA Motocross champion and 125cc National Champ Broc Glover all wearing their #1 plates. Of note, Hannah also won the Trans-AMA title in 1978 and Heikki Mikkola won his second straight 500cc World Championship.

Not too shabby…

Bob Hannah: 1978 Supercross and 250 National Motocross Champion

 

Broc Glover, 1978 125 National Motocross Champion

 

Rick Burgett, 1978 Open Class Motocross Champion

 

Heikki Mikkola 1978 500cc World Champion

 

NEWS

 

Skyler Howes, who was dropped by the Husqvarna Factory Rally effort after finishing third at last years Dakar,  has joined the Monster Energy Honda Rally Team to race the Dakar Rally and World Rally-Raid Championship.

“Riding for the HRC rally team is a highlight of my life and career.” Says Skyler. “I learned how to ride on a XR75 when I was three-years-old and I began my rally effort on a CRF450X so my roots are deep with Honda. To also have the support of Monster Energy is huge for me and I’m super excited to see what the team and I can accomplish together. After a podium at the Dakar my focus remains the same, have as much fun as possible, and continue to reach for the top step of the podium.”

PAINTED WAGON

At the Joliet, Illinois, round of the SuperMotocross Finals, Team Honda HRC’s CRF450RWE and CRF250R race bikes are wearing special graphics featuring a pattern created by camouflage-industry leader TrueTimber®. The theme calls attention to American Honda’s co-branded marketing campaign with the brand, a partnership that is highlighted by an “Embrace the Pursuit” Sweepstakes in which the grand prize includes a Honda Pioneer 1000-5 side-by-side featuring TrueTimber’s Atera camo pattern. Honda coordinated with TrueTimber to add a red tint to the Viper pattern and worked closely with Team Honda HRC graphics partner Throttle Jockey to place it at key locations on the bikes’ radiator shrouds and side panels. In addition, some of the team’s usual red Cycra bodywork has been replaced with black parts.

 

SOCIAL DISTORTION

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

THIS IS FROM CODY WEBB: SOME GREAT POV SHOOTING AND TRAIL

 

PRO TACTICS VERSUS THE NORMAL GUY

GEAR BAG

In Wickenburg, Arizona the Arizona Dirt Bike Rental folks say that October thru May has some of the best desert riding anywhere. Hang out in the Quaint little cowboy town, Wickenburg which is truly a southwestern lifestyle.

arizonadirtbikerentals.com

 

www.WMR1.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

My favorite wagon of all time?

My 1992 KTM300, prepped and ready for the ISDE event in Czecho. This was a rented steed, I brought over my Tom Moen modified WP fork, and an Ohlins shock; both of which were used during the Qualifier series in the states. I ran a long Acerbis ‘plastic’ muffler (these were so wicked, being light and quiet!), a tall Tecnosel saddle that Dave Osterman set me up with, a Scotts damper and an FMF pipe. The engine was stone stock and superb!

 

Of all the machines I have ridden and raced, the KTM 300 stands alone as my favorite mount.  I can remember going to Blackwater with Rod Bush and testing their brand new 273 in 1986, raced the entire Qualifier schedule in ’92 aboard one and then did Six Days in Czecho. As the years have scudded by the machine has morphed from linkage to PDS and now offers both. The front end has evolved from Upside down WP’s to right side up Zokes, and then back. But the powerplant has always had one special attribute; it makes traction down low and pulls a higher gear in the tight ugly stuff. This was the main reason I love this machine both then and now!

The Czecho Six Days was long and gnarly. My goal going in was to finish, and secondarily to try and not drop any route points. I got this done, helped along the way by Jeff Spencer who rehabbed my shoulder that popped out of the socket at the John Zinc Qualifier a few months earlier, Mark Kariya was my traveling companion and notorious shooter and a machine that kept an average pilot upright and confident enough to get to the end.
