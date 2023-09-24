SX, OUTDOOR PRO MOTOCROSS SCHEDULES FOR 2024

Just as the 2023 season wrapped up at the LA Coliseum, Feld Motor Sports, Inc. and MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc. announced the 2024 schedules for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The indoor and outdoor seasons of the SuperMotocross World Championship series consist again of 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races, providing 28 rounds of racing building towards the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs and World Championship Final. Supercross pre-sale begins Monday, October 3 at 10 a.m. ET for preferred customers and will run through the following Monday, October 9. Tickets for all Supercross and Pro Motocross races will then become available to the public starting on Tuesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. ET and then 10 a.m. in each subsequent time zone. New in 2024, all Pro Motocross event ticketing will be done through Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for preferred access or make ticket purchases online at SupercrossLIVE.com and promotocross.com.

The 17-race Supercross schedule is poised to visit 16 different cities spread across 13 states from California and Arizona to Alabama and Pennsylvania.

The 2024 Pro Motocross calendar will remain unchanged over the course of its summer-long journey, headlined by visits to legendary racetracks that boast more than 40 years of tradition themselves in Northern California’s Hangtown Motocross Classic on June 1; Pennsylvania’s High Point Raceway on June 15; Massachusetts’ sandbox at The Wick 338 on June 29; Michigan’s Independence Day tradition at RedBud MX on July 6; Minnesota’s Spring Creek MX Park on July 13; the Pacific Northwest’s Washougal MX Park in Washington on July 20; and Central New York’s Unadilla MX on August 10. Additionally, unique challenges await at the mile-high altitude of Colorado’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park on June 8 and the constant elevation shifts and off-camber corners of Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park on August 17.

The Pro Motocross Championship and the SuperMotocross regular season will come to a dramatic conclusion on August 24 at the youngest venue on the circuit at Indiana’s Ironman Raceway. Sitting just a short drive from the motorsports mecca of Indianapolis, the passionate racing region is a fitting locale to crown a pair of AMA National Champions as the Edison Dye Cup will be awarded to the 450 Class titleholder and the Gary Jones Cup to the 250 Class champion. Additionally, the field of 20 seeded racers for the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs will be finalized for each division.

All 17 rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and all 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship will be streamed live domestically on Peacock, while broadcast coverage will be shared between NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. The complete television schedule and broadcast talent line up will be released closer to the start of the season.

Dates and venues for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship playoff rounds and ticketing information will be released in the coming months.