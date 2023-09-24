LA SUPERMOTOCROSS FINAL RESULTS, 2023

The LA Coliseum hosted the final round of the 2023 SuperMotocross playoffs and crowned two world champions this week. Jett Lawrence won the 450 class with a 1-1 score, while Haiden Deegan went 5-2 to win the 250s. The round counted for triple points, so both Lawrence and Deegan will go into the books as the first combined champions of the Supercross and outdoor playoffs. For all 2023 Pro Motocross results, click here.
450 RESULTS
1. Jett Lawrence 1 / 1
2. Ken Roczen 2 / 2
3. Cooper Webb 5 / 3
4. Adam Cianciarulo 7 / 4
5. Colt Nichols 8 / 5
6. Garrett Marchbanks 6 / 7
7. Ty Masterpool 9 / 9
8. Fredrik Noren 11 / 8
9. Phillip Nicoletti 12 / 10
10. Chase Sexton 3 / 20
11. Jason Anderson 4 / 21
12. Aaron Plessinger 20 / 6
13. Shane McElrath 15 / 11
14. Kyle Chisholm 14 / 13
15. Josh Hill 13 / 14
16. Grant Harlan 18 / 12
17. Justin Hill 17 / 15
18. Jerry Robin 16 / 16
19. Dean Wilson 10 / 22
20. Jeremy Hand 19 / 18
21. Kevin Moranz 23 / 17
22. Jace Kessler 23 / 19
23. Justin Barcia 21 / 23
24. Dylan Ferrandis 22 / 23
450 FINAL STANDINGS
Jett Lawrence 163
Ken Roczen 146
Chase Sexton 126
Cooper Webb 120
Aaron Plessinger 104
Adam Cianciarulo 96
Garrett Marchbanks 92
Jason Anderson 91
Colt Nichols 90
Ty Masterpool 84
Fredrik Noren 79
Phillip Nicoletti 76
Dylan Ferrandis 71
Justin Barcia 59
Grant Harlan 44
Shane McElrath 40
Kyle Chisholm 40
Justin Hill 31
Dean Wilson 31
Joshua Hill 25
Jerry Robin 22
Jeremy Hand 18
250 RESULTS
1. Haiden Deegan 5 / 2
2. Jo Shimoda 4 / 4
3. RJ Hampshire 2 / 6
4. Justin Cooper 7 / 3
5. Levi Kitchen 10 / 1
6. Jordon Smith 1 / 10
7. Pierce Brown 8 / 5
8. Jalek Swoll 6 / 8
9. Maximus Vohland 9 / 7
10. Tom Vialle 3 / 13
11. Talon Hawkins 11 / 9
12. Dilan Schwartz 12 / 11
13. Mitchell Oldenburg 13 / 14
14. Cullin Park 14 / 15
15. Coty Schock 15 / 16
16. Ryder DiFrancesco 21 / 12
17. Preston Kilroy 16 / 17
18. Caden Braswell 17 / 19
19. Derek Kelley 19 / 18
20. Chris Blose 20 / 20
21. Luke Neese 18 / 22
22. Hunter Yoder 22 / 21
250 FINAL STANDINGS
Haiden Deegan 157
Jo Shimoda 152
RJ Hampshire 122
Levi Kitchen 114
Jordon Smith 110
Justin Cooper 101
Maximus Vohland 98
Tom Vialle 90
Hunter Lawrence 89
Jalek Swoll 88
Pierce Brown 86
Ryder DiFrancesco 72
Dilan Schwartz 61
Talon Hawkins 58
Seth Hammaker 49
Cullin Park 41
Caden Braswell 29
Coty Schock 25
Preston Kilroy 25
Max Anstie 14
Jett Lawrence 12
Austin Forkner 9
Derek Kelley 9
Carson Mumford 7
Hunter Yoder 6
Chris Blose 6
Luke Neese 4
Chance Hymas 2
Joshua Varize 2
