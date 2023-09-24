LA SUPERMOTOCROSS FINAL RESULTS, 2023

The LA Coliseum hosted the final round of the 2023 SuperMotocross playoffs and crowned two world champions this week. Jett Lawrence won the 450 class with a 1-1 score, while Haiden Deegan went 5-2 to win the 250s. The round counted for triple points, so both Lawrence and Deegan will go into the books as the first combined champions of the Supercross and outdoor playoffs. For all 2023 Pro Motocross results, click here.

450 RESULTS

1. Jett Lawrence 1 / 1

2. Ken Roczen 2 / 2

3. Cooper Webb 5 / 3

4. Adam Cianciarulo 7 / 4

5. Colt Nichols 8 / 5

6. Garrett Marchbanks 6 / 7

7. Ty Masterpool 9 / 9

8. Fredrik Noren 11 / 8

9. Phillip Nicoletti 12 / 10

10. Chase Sexton 3 / 20

11. Jason Anderson 4 / 21

12. Aaron Plessinger 20 / 6

13. Shane McElrath 15 / 11

14. Kyle Chisholm 14 / 13

15. Josh Hill 13 / 14

16. Grant Harlan 18 / 12

17. Justin Hill 17 / 15

18. Jerry Robin 16 / 16

19. Dean Wilson 10 / 22

20. Jeremy Hand 19 / 18

21. Kevin Moranz 23 / 17

22. Jace Kessler 23 / 19

23. Justin Barcia 21 / 23

24. Dylan Ferrandis 22 / 23

450 FINAL STANDINGS

Jett Lawrence 163

Ken Roczen 146

Chase Sexton 126

Cooper Webb 120

Aaron Plessinger 104

Adam Cianciarulo 96

Garrett Marchbanks 92

Jason Anderson 91

Colt Nichols 90

Ty Masterpool 84

Fredrik Noren 79

Phillip Nicoletti 76

Dylan Ferrandis 71

Justin Barcia 59

Grant Harlan 44

Shane McElrath 40

Kyle Chisholm 40

Justin Hill 31

Dean Wilson 31

Joshua Hill 25

Jerry Robin 22

Jeremy Hand 18

250 RESULTS

1. Haiden Deegan 5 / 2

2. Jo Shimoda 4 / 4

3. RJ Hampshire 2 / 6

4. Justin Cooper 7 / 3

5. Levi Kitchen 10 / 1

6. Jordon Smith 1 / 10

7. Pierce Brown 8 / 5

8. Jalek Swoll 6 / 8

9. Maximus Vohland 9 / 7

10. Tom Vialle 3 / 13

11. Talon Hawkins 11 / 9

12. Dilan Schwartz 12 / 11

13. Mitchell Oldenburg 13 / 14

14. Cullin Park 14 / 15

15. Coty Schock 15 / 16

16. Ryder DiFrancesco 21 / 12

17. Preston Kilroy 16 / 17

18. Caden Braswell 17 / 19

19. Derek Kelley 19 / 18

20. Chris Blose 20 / 20

21. Luke Neese 18 / 22

22. Hunter Yoder 22 / 21

250 FINAL STANDINGS

Haiden Deegan 157

Jo Shimoda 152

RJ Hampshire 122

Levi Kitchen 114

Jordon Smith 110

Justin Cooper 101

Maximus Vohland 98

Tom Vialle 90

Hunter Lawrence 89

Jalek Swoll 88

Pierce Brown 86

Ryder DiFrancesco 72

Dilan Schwartz 61

Talon Hawkins 58

Seth Hammaker 49

Cullin Park 41

Caden Braswell 29

Coty Schock 25

Preston Kilroy 25

Max Anstie 14

Jett Lawrence 12

Austin Forkner 9

Derek Kelley 9

Carson Mumford 7

Hunter Yoder 6

Chris Blose 6

Luke Neese 4

Chance Hymas 2

Joshua Varize 2