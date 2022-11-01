STEVE LAMSON 1997 HONDA CR125 TRIBUTE BUILD: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

Factory Honda CR125 and CR250 race bikes of the late ’90s are so iconic that people over two decades later are still paying tribute to them. This 1997 CR125 was built by Tim Sharp and although it’s not a replica of Steve Lamson’s factory machine we think it’s an amazing tribute to a rider and time in our sport. Here is a quick look at Sharp’s creation from our studio session.

Tim Sharped worked with companies like, Motoman Distributing, Dunlop, MX Tech Suspension, Scalvini Exhaust, Lamson Motorsports, IMS and Schmidt Performance. Although not a perfect replica, Steve Lamson himself loves the finished product and reach out to Tim on social media.

The Scalvini silencer looks amazing and sounds even better.

The hidden gem is that MX-TECH National shock custom built for the CR125.

Details, like the impossible to find HRC replica triple clamps to hold the 47mm Showa forks, and the cool little frame sticker to make the bike look “Factory” fresh.

A Scalvini pipe was used because it’s a work of art. Underneath the billet clutch cover is a complete Hinson clutch.

IMS Pro series foot pegs with titanium pivot pins.

Hiding behind the Steve Lamson replica graphics is an aluminum tank from Motoman Distributing.

Lamsom Motorsports took care of cylinder porting, head and carburetor mods. A fresh crank was installed with a new Wiseco piston and all new bearings. Hiding behind the billet ignition cover is a 1989 stator and rotor. Top secret stuff.

Schmidt Performance handled the gold titanium nitride coating and the installation of the MX-TECH Raven cartridge kit for the 47mm Showa forks.

Vince at Mullennix Quality Coating took care of the hubs and lower fork lugs. Don’t worry there will be a full story on this build