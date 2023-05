RIDE THE 2024 KTM 300XC-W WITH CARSON BROWN: GOPRO VIDEO FOOTAGE

What’s it like to ride the all new 2023 KTM 300XC-W?! KTM invited us to ride all the new XC-Ws the day after the John Penton GNCC at Sunday Creek Raceway. We brought Carson Brown along as our primary test rider because … well, he’s Carson Brown. After a day riding in the Ohio woods and on a grass track, Carson came back completely stoked on the 300XC-W. It’s clear that KTM now sees the bike as more competition oriented than ever before.