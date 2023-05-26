2024 KTM 300 XC-W FIRST RIDE VIDEO: ALL NEW PLATFORM FIRST IMPRESSION

With the re-invention of its XC-W off-road line, KTM’s two-year top-to-bottom transformation is complete. Model for model, the company’s motorcycles look nothing like they did two years ago. For the 2024 KTM 300XC-W, that means it got a new motor, a new frame and new suspension, just like the motocross bikes did one year ago. But, this isn’t just a repackaging of the same parts. The 300XC-W is a different bike with a completely different purpose. Check out Red Bull athlete and DB test rider Carson Brown on the all new machine!