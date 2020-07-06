KTM 250SX: DIRT BIKE 2-STROKE VIDEO SERIES

The KTM 250SX two-stroke remains the horsepower king of the class. It’s also light, smooth and technologically sophisticated. On top of all that, if you want to compete in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series, it is one of only two-two-strokes that is legal–the other being the Husqvarna TC250. Here’s what the Dirt Bike staff thought about the 2020 version.
