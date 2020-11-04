HAAKER WINS ENDUROCROSS TITLE, HART TAKES FINALE

Rockstar Husqvarna’s Colton Haaker earned his fourth AMA EnduroCross championship with a third-place finish at the sixth and final round of the 2020 series at Glen Helen raceway. Cody Webb finished the series in second place, eight points back riding the FactoryOne Sherco. FMF KTM’s Trystan Hart was just one point behind Webb in the final standings.

As for the final race of the season, it was Hart that took the overall win for the day with 1-2-1 results. It was his second win of the season. Webb finished second overall with 2-1-2 finishes and Haaker rounded out the overall podium with 3-3-3 results.

Hart earned another Fox Holeshot in moto one with Haaker, Abbott, Gerston and Webb in hot pursuit. Webb eventually worked his way up to second and kept Hart honest but had to settle for the runner up spot. Haaker rode conservatively, just needing a sixth overall for the day to lock up the title. Beta’s Max Gerston battled with Abbott for much of the moto and eventually took fourth with Abbott fifth.

In the second moto, which inverts the moto one results for gate picks, Spenser Wilton took the holeshot on his KTM and led the riders through the first lap. Webb was the first of the top riders to work through the pack and he took over the lead at the end of lap two. Haaker and Hart both had problems on the first lap putting them at the back of the pack. Webb opened a small gap and Hart passed Haaker as they eventually worked their way up to second and third position and they finished in that order. Gerston finished fourth and Kepple rounded out the top five.

Hart and Webb were now tied going into the final moto and it was Hart that again took the Fox holeshot. Haaker was second entering the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC rock garden but Webb shot past and into second. Haaker turned up the pressure and made a pass on Webb and held the position for a couple of laps before Webb could work his way back into second. Webb made a big push to close the gap on Hart and was able to make a last-lap pass attempt when Hart got stuck on the IRC tire climb. Webb fell off the bike in the final corner but recovered for second in the moto and overall. Haaker rode another conservative race to finish third in the moto and overall for the day. That was plenty to earn him the 2020 championship.

2020 Glen Helen AMA Super EnduroCross Round 6 Overall Results

Trystan Hart, 1-2-1, KTM Cody Webb, 2-1-2, Sherco Colton Haaker, 3-3-3, Husqvarna Max Gerston, 4-4-6, Beta Noah Kepple, 7-5-4, Husqvarna Cooper Abbott, 5-7-5, KTM Cory Graffunder, 6-6-7, Yamaha William Riordan, 8-9-9, KTM Ryder Leblond, 10-8-10, KTM Ty Cullins, 11-10-8, TM Spencer Wilton, 9-12-11, KTM Branden Petrie, 12-11-13, KTM Anthony Johnson, 13-15-12, KTM Daniel Lewis, 14-13-14, Husqvarna Adam Hartnagel, 15-14-15, KTM

2020 GEICO AMA EnduroCross Super EnduroCross Championship Results