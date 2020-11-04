THE WEEKLY FEED: CASEY FOLKS BITD • WILD ROMANIACS VIDEO • SOCIAL STABS • PRODUCTS GALORE!

BLAST FROM THE PAST: CASEY FOLKS

Scot Harden has incredible commentary on the late Casey Folks. “Casey accomplished so much in his life, building from scratch one of the first Husky and KTM dealerships in the country- Sportsman Cycle. Creating the premier desert racing organization- The Best in the Desert. Founder of MRAN, the Groundshakers MC, opening up riding areas in Nevada and co-founding one of the greatest trail rides in existence- The Nevada 200. One almost forgets that Casey was one of the best desert off-road motorcycle racers- a multi-time Baja 500 and 100 class champion, a SNORE 250 overall winner and multi-time MRAN #1 plate holder. This classic shot is Casey at the 1981 Baja 1000. On the pegs, over the bars, scanning ahead, full attack mode- pure Casey!”

 

NEWS

VIDEO JUKEBOX

Red Bull Romaniacs Video Fest- Full blown nasty
ENDUROCROSS ROUND 3

GEAR BAG

Pro Circuit’s new Ryan Villopoto spec Works Pipe and Ti-2 Carbon Kevlar Titanium Silencer is available for 2005-2021 YZ125 models and is designed to be stronger on the bottom to the middle part of the power band. This is extremely beneficial off the start or on tighter, softer tracks where acceleration out of corners is key. The RV Ti-2 silencer is available for 2002-2021 YZ125 models and offers a professional look and a factory sound. When compared to a stock silencer, the RV Ti-2 version increases power on the bottom-end.  RV Works Pipe-$265.00, RV Ti-Kevlar silencer $329.95

www.procircuit.com 

 

MOOSE RACING CHAIN GUIDES
Moose’s new MR-1 Colored Aluminum Chain Guides feature both durability and strength. Constructed from a high quality T6 aluminum for added strength and durability. The chain block is made from high density TPU materials for guaranteed high wear abrasion and impact resistance. A unique 3D design helps prevent mud and debris from building up and causing chain derailment. Durability and strength are not all, a high-quality anodization is coated to prevent any fading and gives you the choice of five colorways. All mounting hardware is included. MSRP is listed at $56.95.

 

Developed and used in the most grueling conditions including the Dakar 2019 and 2020 races, the Tech-Air® OFF-ROAD System brings active airbag technology to off-road riders via a Rally-riding crash detection algorithm that delivers protection to the back, chest, shoulders and collarbones in the event of a crash. The Tech-Air® OFF-ROAD System is integrated with Alpinestars’ Bionic Pro v2 Protection, which provides additional front padding on the arms and chest for enhanced roost protection. The Tech-Air® OFF-ROAD System is now available to a large number of professional riders who will be competing in the Dakar in January 2021, where airbag systems will now be mandatory for racers on motorcycles and quads.

www.alpinestars.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

In 1988 I had the good fortune to hook up with two great people, in Randy Hawkins and Charles Halcomb. Charles was in charge of Suzuki’s  off-road program and brought Randy in to race for them. Both had a passion for the ISDE and I snatched onto their coattails and raced in a good chunk of the qualifiers in 1988. We rode together at every qualifier, and these were the days when the events were two-three and four days long with big mileage and lots of trail time. They both worked the Wolfster hard, but in the end they were some of the best times that I had racing dirt bikes.

Both Charles and Randy had lots of Six Days experience, where I had none. This meant that I was usually stressing big time. Both tortured me and kept it light.
We raced 1988 RM250’s and this is the Michigan Qualifier. Rear disc brakes were fairly new to us and we tended to cook the fluid often, requiring constant bleeding and refreshing the juice at the pits.
Michigan was tight, sandy, whooped out tested me hard.
